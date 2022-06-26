A new community mural was unveiled for the public Friday night at the Roswell Museum that evokes both the natural landscape of the area and its association with mysterious phenomena.
Roswell artist Larry Bob Phillips said his hope is that people will have a “rich viewing experience that unfolds over time and the process generates some kind of awe about the complexity and power of nature.”
The black-and-white painting appears on a wall in the outdoor courtyard of the museum at 1011 N. Richardson Ave. The courtyard, which also has a sculpture garden, includes an installation of a car with a roof crushed by a satellite.
Both the mural and car are part of the “Future Shock: (Re)Visions of Tomorrow” exhibition that previewed Friday for museum members and has been timed to correspond with the UFO Festival that starts in Roswell July 1.
“Future Shock” is a term coined in the 1970s to refer to the confusion or distress that some people experience as many technological and social changes impact their lives at once. The exhibition features 16 artists from around the world who use various media to explore the intersections among traditional concepts and methods, modern ideas and technology, and visions of the future. The exhibition opened to the public Saturday and is due to run until Oct. 30.
Phillips is the program director for the Roswell Artist-in-Residence program, which supports visual artists for a year as they produce their art. A former RAiR artist himself, Phillips is known to many in the area for his work.
He was the painter of the mural on the West Second Street wall of the International UFO Museum and Research Center, which captures the concept of leaders with MainStreet Roswell, the funding organization for that project, who wanted to create a photo opportunity for visitors.
Phillips has created many other murals in New Mexico, Texas and Colorado, and his work has appeared in solo and group exhibitions in galleries nationwide. He also has taught art classes at universities and colleges.
Roswell Museum Director Caroline Brooks said that mural “showcases a contemporary perspective on Roswell's landscape, a counterpoint to the many magnificent historical landscapes in the museum's collections.”
The mural includes cacti and other plants, snakes and other wildlife, a sky abundant with activity, the Capitan Mountains and a “swirling thundercloud” that also could be interpreted as an aerial phenomenon.
The mural was funded by a Clean and Beautiful grant from the New Mexico Tourism Department provided to the Keep Roswell Beautiful program of the city.
Kathy Lay, the city volunteer and outreach coordinator who works with the Keep Roswell Beautiful program, said the program is working on a mural at the Spring River Zoo for a future project.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.