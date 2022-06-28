A new company to the local area has received a permit for a community solar project, should it be selected by the state to develop the installation.
Ameresco, based in Massachusetts, is the company behind Zinnia NM Solar LLC, which received a special use permit to develop a 5 megawatt community solar site by a 4-0 vote of the Chaves County Board of Commissioners on Thursday.
The county has seen quite a few of the applications in 2022 since the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission created the rules to govern such projects after the Community Solar Act was passed by state legislators in April 2021.
Now companies granted permits are waiting for the request for proposals process to open, expected to occur sometime this fall, to learn if they will be selected as one of the companies allowed to develop projects in the first round of competitive bidding.
Current regulations state that, during the pilot period lasting until November 2024, only 200 megawatts will be allowed statewide and only 45 megawatts in the Xcel Energy or Southwest Public Service area.
“If this project is not selected on the first round, it will go into a wait list,” said Cindy Larson O'Neil, an Ameresco project developer based in Minnesota. “They have decided through the rule-making that each utility will have a 100% wait list, and we are also optimistic that there would be potentially more community solar added in the future. We look forward to the opportunity, if it is not selected this year, it will be next year.”
Community solar projects are intended to provide additional renewable energy sources for electricity, while also reducing electricity costs by 10% for public utility customers who choose to subscribe. Advocates for such projects say that they provide a way for people to participate in solar energy generation if they do not own property or cannot afford to install their own solar panels. Each project must have at least 10 subscribers, and developers are required to reserve at least 30% of the subscriptions for low-income people or groups that serve low-income individuals.
The proposed Ameresco project would be developed on about 30 acres of a 280-acre parcel at 3801 Zinnia Road, east of Roswell. The land is owned by the Blackwell Revocable Trust, represented by Claude Blackwell of Roswell at the Thursday meeting.
O'Neil described the Zinnia Road property as an “ideal site” because of its proximity to an Xcel Energy substation and feeders, its remoteness, the interest of the landowners to participate and the fact that NextEra Solar utility-scale projects are nearby.
She also said that the company intends to use local construction firms and vendors whenever possible to build the site.
Blackwell told commissioners that he thought the property is in a good location since most surrounding properties are vacant, with only a former ethanol plant nearby. Also he noted its proximity to the NextEra solar farms.
“This project is not something that is going to be selling its power to Florida,” he said. “It is going to be a community project, and I really like that.”
He added that the people in the area that he and O'Neil have spoken with have indicated that they support the project.
No one from the public objected to the proposed project during the public hearing at the commissioners meeting or at a May 3 meeting of the Chaves County Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended approval of the permit by a 3-0 vote.
Other community solar projects granted permits in Chaves County include one planned by Cenergy or BAP Power of California for the Extraterritorial Zoning region north of Roswell near the Roswell Relief Route and the U.S. 70 and 285 interchange; a project in the 500 block of North Brown Road by OneEnergy Renewables; and a site on Tumbleweed Road in Dexter planned by CVE North America.
Other applications in the county and city are pending either initial review or appeal processes.
