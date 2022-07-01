Dexter Consolidated Schools will introduce its new superintendent to the public early next week.
James Salas, board president, said that a special meeting of the Board of Education will occur at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the district's Central Office, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., to announce the person selected by board members. The district did not plan by press time to livestream the meeting.
“The board feels strongly about this candidate and what they have to offer to the district,” Salas said. “We are continuing on the path that we have been going down. We have started down a career technical education path for our district, and we want to continue that and we feel they have a good grasp of what we want to do.”
The new superintendent is replacing Miles Mitchell, who announced his resignation in May, effective June 30.
His hiring had been announced in April 2021 as he assumed a position that had been held by Lesa Dodd for eight years before her retirement announcement in November 2020 following 33 years with the district.
Mitchell began his work on July 1, 2021, and was given a contract that ran until June 30, 2023.
Mitchell has about 25 years of experience as a teacher, program leader, principal and superintendent in public school systems in New Mexico and Texas. He also ran agricultural education and welding programs and was an FFA advisor.
When explaining his decision to resign, he emphasized his appreciation for the Dexter schools and community but said that he and his wife had decided that they needed to move to the Albuquerque area to care for an elderly family member.
Salas said that the five-member Dexter schools board had some discussions with the New Mexico School Boards Association about the superintendent search but handled the search themselves because of the short time frame to have a new person in place by July 1.
“We did advertise and we had quite a few applicants,” Salas said, “and we narrowed it down to three we wanted to interview.”
He added that the person selected will have a two-year contract.
Located in an agricultural area of the county, Dexter schools serve about 820 students in the district's elementary, middle and high schools.
