New doctor helps patients get back on their feet — footloose and fancy-free

Dr. David Ball is a foot and ankle surgeon who helps patients get back on their feet quickly and safely. He treats both children and adults and is fluent in Spanish.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Six months pregnant and otherwise feeling fine, Gloria suffered agonizing pain in the arch of her feet as though her ligaments were stretched tight as rubber bands — painful enough for her to cease her morning jogs around the park and make an appointment with a podiatrist, a specialty doctor who treats ankles and feet.

The ground floor of Penn Plaza welcomed a new podiatrist this summer, Dr. David Ball — a specialist for children and adults who is also fluent in Spanish. “We’re excited to explore around here,” Ball says of Roswell after being in Utah and then Ohio. “I’m a big outdoors guy.”