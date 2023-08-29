Six months pregnant and otherwise feeling fine, Gloria suffered agonizing pain in the arch of her feet as though her ligaments were stretched tight as rubber bands — painful enough for her to cease her morning jogs around the park and make an appointment with a podiatrist, a specialty doctor who treats ankles and feet.

The ground floor of Penn Plaza welcomed a new podiatrist this summer, Dr. David Ball — a specialist for children and adults who is also fluent in Spanish. “We’re excited to explore around here,” Ball says of Roswell after being in Utah and then Ohio. “I’m a big outdoors guy.”