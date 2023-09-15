New free hotline answers troublesome computer-related questions — even after hours

Members of Project C-3PO celebrate the grand opening of a new free hotline people can call with computer or internet-related questions. The blue balloons are now festively sprucing up the offices at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.  

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Late at night, who among us hasn’t had the experience of trying to finish off an important school essay or the concluding paragraph of a whimsical love letter when the computer freezes or shuts down — almost as though the artificial intelligence lurking inside the machine sensed our quiet desperation and chose that exact moment to stop working?

Or maybe your internet connection disappears, literally ghosts you as you’re sending off a past due credit card payment. Having a free computer technician to call for help would be a dream come true. An angelic song as background music for your dialing would be entirely within the realm of possibility — the moment would be that magical.