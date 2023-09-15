New free hotline answers troublesome computer-related questions — even after hours

Late at night, who among us hasn’t had the experience of trying to finish off an important school essay or the concluding paragraph of a whimsical love letter when the computer freezes or shuts down — almost as though the artificial intelligence lurking inside the machine sensed our quiet desperation and chose that exact moment to stop working?
Or maybe your internet connection disappears, literally ghosts you as you’re sending off a past due credit card payment. Having a free computer technician to call for help would be a dream come true. An angelic song as background music for your dialing would be entirely within the realm of possibility — the moment would be that magical.
Thankfully, Roswell and the surrounding community now has free access to a new hotline designed to troubleshoot computer problems. The Project C-3PO hotline is open 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday.
Last Thursday, members of Project C-3PO, which stands for Creating Connected Communities to Provide Opportunities, a grant-funded program empowering people with digital access and skills, came together on the campus of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell to celebrate the grand opening of the free hotline staffed with information-technology professionals ready to answer technology-related questions.
The hotline staff operates from the campus of ENMU-R in a large room with big tables where technicians work with the backdrop hum of whirling fans in the network rack.
“I’ve always been a tinkerer. I’ve always been a troubleshooter,” said August Blakenship, one of the technicians staffing the hotline who is also enrolled in college studying information technology. “My curiosity sparks my desire to figure out and solve problems, and I want to share that with other people.”
While people can call with any computer or internet-related problem, common concerns include unstable or disconnected internet connections; trouble with logins or passwords; and software-related issues.
Levin Van, another technician, is a former aircraft mechanic with prior information-technology experience who looks forward to helping others with C-3PO community outreach program. “Giving back to the community you were born and raised in, you can’t describe how good it feels.”
The pandemic amplified people’s need for free technology support. Online learning brought with it “a spike of problems,” including network connectivity issues and the inability to access internet sites. Project C-3PO has the goal to eliminate technology-related problems so people can thrive at school, work and in their social relationships.
With permission, the team can tap into a person’s computer remotely to directly fix problems. “Through an IP address, we can access their desktop,” said Jacob Puckett, director of information-technology at ENMU-R. In other words, receiving help from the hotline is as simple as telling the technician your problem and giving them permission to help.
The team is also working to give out “as many free hotspots as we possibly can,” said Puckett. (Hotspots broadcast a Wi-Fi signal to a confined area and allow devices within their range to connect to the internet.)
The group held a “Hotspots and Hotdogs” event in Dexter last month where they gave out over 60 free hotspots. The Project C-3PO grant will pay for internet connectivity with the devices through January of 2025.
Project C-3PO will also provide computer skills courses in both English and Spanish beginning in October. Classes will be held in multiple locations across the area, including in Dexter, Lake Arthur, Hagerman, Midway and Roswell. The team hopes to create a friendly, warm atmosphere where people can adopt skills without getting frustrated or feeling judged for a lack of knowledge.
For people who don’t currently own a laptop computer, laptops will be provided on loan for those who take a computer class. Class sizes will be small, with no more than 10 students, so people can expect hands-on, personalized support and learning.
Helen Wakefield, director of the C-3PO grant, intends for the hotline to also be a place where people can expect patience and a bit of kindness — customer service at its finest. “Sometimes people are frustrated. We always want to be uplifting.”
Wakefield imagines a scenario where someone needs help with a PDF late at night. “Or you don’t know why your computer went dead.” Having someone to answer your call can ensure the timely submission of school assignments and the completion of work projects.
“To have this high caliber of IT support is top-notch,” Wakefield said. “I will be doing some pop calls myself.”
Students, older adults and business-savvy professionals are all populations the team expects will use the hotline, but anyone in the community is welcome to call. “Our focus is the community at large,” said Keegan Bain, campus supervisor of information-technology. “It’s everybody.”
After years of waiting, people are excited to have free access to technology. At the first “Hotspots and Hotdogs” event in Dexter, the team had twice the number of people than available hotspots. “The mayor said it was the best turnout they’ve had of anything,” Wakefield said.
So don’t be shy — make the call to one of the friendly technicians. Secure a hotspot, a place in a computer class or get some free computer support. Who knows — the C-3PO team might even have spontaneous advice for that last sentence of your love letter.
For more information about free hotspots and digital literacy classes, email Helen Wakefield: helen.wakefield@enmu.edu. The free hotline number is 1-833-806-6432.
