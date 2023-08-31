New funding provides splash pad and soccer fields to Hagerman — and further opportunities to grow community

At 5 p.m. on a Friday, the Hagerman Little League fields are framed by wide-open sky with wisps of white clouds.
An empty walking track circles the perimeter where, during practices and games, kids crack baseballs and run bases. The late-afternoon air feels expansive; dust covers our shoes. “You decompress when you come out here,” says town councilor Dan Jennings.
The vibe is peaceful. No one else is around — but Jennings and Hagerman mayor Tony Garcia stand and picture the upcoming opportunities for the community: updated recreation fields, a splash pad, picnic areas for families to gather and an exercise circuit around the track.
Three new sources of funding are coming together to improve Hagerman’s infrastructure and quality of life. “We’re bringing all the funding together to make the most of it,” says Jennings, and indeed the projects are interconnected.
A $90,000 New Mexico Quality of Life grant will develop the land and provide covered shelters so families can watch kids play sports. “Right now, it’s just sun everywhere,” says Jennings. This summer, temperatures reached triple digits, sizzling the surfaces of the bleachers. A shade structure over the stands and a new pavilion would go a long way toward inspiring the crowds.
“This is about the kids,” says Garcia. “A lot of families gather here during the summer to watch their kids and grandkids play.”
The Darr Angell family, who owns the land they plan to update with the grant, “has blessed us with this property,” says Jennings. “The big development will be a practice field and a soccer pitch. There’s a lot of potential for youth soccer and other programs.
"We’re hoping to have games here instead of having to drive to Roswell” — a 30-minute commute or a two-hour bike ride away. Walking takes a full day.
The new development would mean many more opportunities for recreation. Garcia and Jennings can almost hear the clang of horseshoes hitting a stake as teenagers play a round, their phones nowhere in sight; they can almost taste the grilled corn and yellow squash. “We imagine people coming out here and having a barbeque.”
Garcia imagines sitting under the shade of a tree on a lawn chair, having a picnic with his family. “Families can have a cookout,” says Garcia. “Or a birthday party,” adds Jennings. A concession stand is another possibility.
Pecan trees, already planted, will provide shade; new lighting will illuminate the fields where kids play. “We’re going to beautify the place,” says Garcia.
Legislative appropriations will allow for the new splash pad, intended to be “operational by the time the next season approaches,” says Jennings. “Dexter and Lake Arthur kids can enjoy it, too,” says Garcia.
The water from the new splash pad will be reclaimed, filtered and used for irrigation on the fields — a win for the community and a win for the planet. “We’ve always talked about a splash pad for the youth,” Garcia says — and now the dream is coming true.
In addition to plans to improve the recreation fields and build a splash pad, local kids will have a hand in designing the new landscape.
A $13,000 Clean and Beautiful grant collaborates with the schools to get kids involved in the design of the new fields. Kids will landscape with native plants, weld benches to place along the walking track and create plans for an exercise circuit. "The kids will design, prepare, and present their plans, which will give them real-world experience,” Jennings explains.
“The town will go if the school goes, so we have to work together,” says Garcia. Currently, Hagerman has about 900 residents. “We like to work with the schools and get the kids involved. We grow as we go.” Highway clean-up, control for littering and providing more access to proper waste disposal will also be part of their efforts.
“It’s nice to get some state funding,” Jennings says. “We like our little town.”
“It’s a good place to grow up,” adds Garcia. “It’s a good place to raise families.”
And now with shady spots to watch the kids play baseball and soccer, a field of pecan trees nestled against a running track and a burst of water to keep everyone refreshed and cool, Hagerman’s families and the town will flourish.
