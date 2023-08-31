New funding provides splash pad and soccer fields to Hagerman — and further opportunities to grow community

Hagerman town councilor Dan Jennings and Mayor Tony Garcia stand where new funding will provide for shaded structures and updated recreation fields for the community to enjoy the outdoors.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

At 5 p.m. on a Friday, the Hagerman Little League fields are framed by wide-open sky with wisps of white clouds.

An empty walking track circles the perimeter where, during practices and games, kids crack baseballs and run bases. The late-afternoon air feels expansive; dust covers our shoes. “You decompress when you come out here,” says town councilor Dan Jennings.