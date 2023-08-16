Robbie Vandergriff, 10, wearing black pants, black shoes and a black shirt, arrived at the UFO Skate Bash with his uncle Robert Black, who picks up Robbie after work every day he can. The pair usually end up at the Roswell skate park. The UFO Skate Bash brings a wide range of skaters and kids on scooters excited to ride the ramps and rails.
On Sunday, the skate park pumped out jams from Foster The People while kids helped themselves to cold drinks on ice, refreshing donations from local adults who care enough about kids to hang in the sun and watch them skate. A rainbow arced a 180 in the sky, slicing brewing storm clouds.
After his first run, Robbie, his cheeks flushed with effort, rested on his skate deck next to his uncle and told the story of their relationship in one sentence: “I’m a mini him.” His uncle, seated companionably next to Robbie on the concrete, leaned in and smiled, his face tanned from hours in the sun.
Tori Hornick, 31, organizes the UFO Skate Bash gatherings. “Our first event was Aug. 13, 2020,” she recalls with the precision of a focused facilitator. Sunday’s festivity included a fun competition for kids with new decks for first, second and third place — donations Hornick independently secured by reaching out to top skateboard and roller-skating brands. “I send out about 25 emails a night.”
Hornick started racing BMX bikes and skateboarding beach trails as a kid in California where her first board was a Keith Meek Santa Cruz she found in her family’s garage. When she was 11, her family moved to New York. “My whole four-block area was just kids skateboarding on the streets, so it was a really beautiful thing to see growing up.” She and her friends would take turns lying down like a line of matchsticks for another skater to ollie over.
Now Hornick and over 1,100 people who’ve signed a petition for a new skate complex want to pass the good vibes and athleticism to the next generation. “The little kids want to use the ramps, but when they fall, it almost traumatizes them to where they never want to come back.” The ramps are searing hot in the sun — in Roswell, the word ‘ramp’ is interchangeable with ‘skillet.’
David Torres, 2, scoots around the skate park in a turquoise aloha shirt. Near the end of his second run, he wavers a bit. His scooter leaves his hands and lands at the bottom of a bowl.
“I got it,” Robbie says, popping off his skateboard. He runs down the bowl in his black shoes. He brings the scooter out of the bowl and sets it on the cement. Robbie places his hand on David’s back and makes sure David is steady on two wheels before skipping back to his uncle.
“The skate community is really a hidden gem,” says Hornick. She moved to Roswell when she was 15. “There was nothing to do,” she reports. “There was only one skate event the city did when I was 18. The Aquatic Center planned another event, but then it got canceled. So there’s only been two official events for skateboarding.”
Hornick gestures toward the other volunteers helping the kids. “They were all teenagers with me when I started. We’re all coming together. We’re able to do this together.” UFO Skate Bash, which sports a tricked-out Instagram, hosts meetups Wednesdays and Sundays from 6 p.m. to dark and other special celebrations like Halloween parties and community barbecues.
The skating community has enthusiasm and each other — almost 1,500 skateboarders in Roswell, according to Hornick — but what they don’t have is infrastructure. Hornick’s vision includes longer runways for BMX riders and skaters to land their tricks — “It’s almost a joke with the space we expect them to land in now” — and a park full of bowls, multiple ramps, curbs and rails. In Hornick’s plan, the new complex includes street lighting and areas of shade, including trees.
Most importantly, the new skate complex is skater-designed so skaters, BMX riders, scooters, roller skaters and wheelchair extreme sports participants can coexist in one space. “We’re hoping to build a complex for competitions and pro skater events as well as a derby flat track and a pump track for all types of skating.”
Hornick says skating “really changes my perspective. If I’m having a down day or struggling, this community makes it easy to forget why I was even sad to start.” Hornick wants to see the next generation thrive as she has. “I’m here to support these skaters. I hope that one day we can pass down what we’re doing to the next generation to keep our skate community strong.”
At the end of the night, the adult volunteers hand out prizes to the kids. “Everybody make some noise for Robbie!” Robbie has won second place. He beams as he receives his new yellow skate deck and then runs to hug his uncle.
Ten years from now, David, currently a toddler, can peer at photographs and wonder about Robbie, who helped him retrieve his lost scooter from the bowl of what everyone will call “the old skate park” — provided the city comes through for us the way Robbie came through for David, and Robbie’s uncle came through for him, and Hornick came through for the entire skate community — a long line of folks working together to make Roswell a better place for all of us.
