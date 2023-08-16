Robbie Vandergriff, 10, wearing black pants, black shoes and a black shirt, arrived at the UFO Skate Bash with his uncle Robert Black, who picks up Robbie after work every day he can. The pair usually end up at the Roswell skate park. The UFO Skate Bash brings a wide range of skaters and kids on scooters excited to ride the ramps and rails.

On Sunday, the skate park pumped out jams from Foster The People while kids helped themselves to cold drinks on ice, refreshing donations from local adults who care enough about kids to hang in the sun and watch them skate. A rainbow arced a 180 in the sky, slicing brewing storm clouds.