New homeless outreach team assembles mobile services for Roswell's neediest

Enrique Moreno, founder and director of Roswell Community Disaster Relief, stood behind a table with pepperoni pizza and a big box of fruit. His organization has a partnership with Mountain View Middle School, who saves fresh apples, oranges, watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew melons “which otherwise would have gone in the garbage.”
Sally, who has been living on the streets for a few months now, could benefit from a healthy meal, but she can’t always get to the people who can assist her. But what if they could come to her? What if Moreno’s services — and all the other services she needs — were mobile?
While Roswell has resources to support Sally and other people in need, significant distances separate the different agencies, and some are hard to locate. Complicating matters, people don’t have a trusting relationship with any one agent because so many different people are involved in an individual’s care.
What if we could harness all the resources and bring them directly to the people who need them — in a convenient, accessible place like a mobile van? Over time, as people who need support revisit the collected hub of resources for supplies and healthcare, trusting relationships would naturally evolve.
The New Mexico Department of Health has provided a $422,000 grant for a Homeless Outreach Mobile Engagement (HOME) team in Chaves County to give services to people experiencing homelessness in a central location. The HOME team consists of trained professionals, including medical personnel, harm reduction specialists, community health workers and social workers — all collaborating in the span of one block.
Last Wednesday, the team held their first pop-up event with multiple resources combined in one place, including an emergency response vehicle to assess blood pressure and handle other first aid needs. The team handed out food, hygiene bags and lists of community partners. In the span of two hours, 17 people received care, including two medical consultations and two health tests.
Moreno also receives pastries from the school sealed in manufacturer’s plastic. “It’s a shame this kind of stuff goes in the trash.” Going forward, in addition to food, Moreno and his team will offer hygiene supplies like soap and sunscreen, clothes, patches to repair clothes and laundry detergent.
The team’s ultimate goal is to create relationships with people in need to provide a diverse array of support — healthcare, employment, shelter, testing, permanent housing and more.
“The idea is to build rapport with people,” says Dan Jennings, who drafted the grant and assembled the team. “We want people to trust us and have a conversation so we can dig into their needs. And that’s going to take time.”
Jennings believes they’ll see the same people repeatedly over time and naturally build relationships. “They’ll share more of their story, and you start unpeeling an onion. There’s a lot there to unpack.”
At the next pop-up event, Moreno hopes to have a food truck. “We want to prepare meals rather than purchase them. We can provide cold cut sandwiches, burritos and other fresh food.” Moreno wants to bring care into the distribution of food. He points out that pizza may be satisfying but “is more of a junk food.”
Over time, people who receive help from the team will refer others. “I’m starting to see people that are bringing in other people, too,” Jennings says.
People have complex lives, and the solutions that work for one person in need might not work for someone else. “But you don’t know that until you actually know people.” The team prioritizes building trust so they can help people going through homelessness find the care that works for them.
Michaela Merz of Pecos Valley Public Services was at the event with an emergency response vehicle to give non-emergency medical support. The program provides first aid care before situations like wounds escalate to the point where folks need to visit the emergency room. The vehicle has oxygen and automated external defibrillators — “everything that is required to take immediate care if something happens.”
Two nursing students from the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell nursing program were handing out pizza and hygiene bags. “This type of volunteering gives us an idea of caring for people outside a hospital setting,” says Raymund Amarrador, whose brother is also in the nursing program.
Alianza, an organization focused on prevention and harm reduction, provided testing for sexually transmitted infections and resources for housing. The organization also concentrates on harm reduction and offers a syringe exchange program, “which gives us a chance to talk to people about their risk and ask them if they’re ready to go into treatment,” says Ryan Nix, executive director.
“Every encounter is an opportunity to talk to people,” Nix says, reiterating the HOME team’s ultimate objective to build relationships with people who need support. And now that resources are centrally available, the opportunity to nurture those relationships with people like Sally expands.
Another pop-up event will occur this Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at roughly the same location — on Main Street near the courthouse.
