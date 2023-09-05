New homeless outreach team assembles mobile services for Roswell's neediest

Last Wednesday, the Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement team organized their first pop-up event to help those in need.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Enrique Moreno, founder and director of Roswell Community Disaster Relief, stood behind a table with pepperoni pizza and a big box of fruit. His organization has a partnership with Mountain View Middle School, who saves fresh apples, oranges, watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew melons “which otherwise would have gone in the garbage.”

Sally, who has been living on the streets for a few months now, could benefit from a healthy meal, but she can’t always get to the people who can assist her. But what if they could come to her? What if Moreno’s services — and all the other services she needs — were mobile?