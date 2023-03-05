New Mexico COVID-19 emergency order to end March 31

Its been a long road, but the New Mexico COVID-19 emergency order is set to end March 31. This file photo was taken on March 19, 2020.

 Clarke Condé Photo

New Mexico's COVID-19 public health emergency will soon be over.

A press release Friday from the office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said although she has signed an executive order extending the emergency until March 31, no others will follow once it expires.