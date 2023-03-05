New Mexico COVID-19 emergency order to end March 31

New Mexico's COVID-19 public health emergency will soon be over.
A press release Friday from the office of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said although she has signed an executive order extending the emergency until March 31, no others will follow once it expires.
“While we're still seeing COVID cases, our preparedness and collaborative work have helped turn a once-in-a-century public health emergency into a manageable situation. We are working diligently across state agencies to make sure New Mexicans continue to be supported as federal COVID programs wind down,” Lujan Grisham said in the release.
New Mexico has been under a public health emergency since March 11, 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
According to the National Academy of State Health Policy, as of Feb. 28, New Mexico is one of seven states with an emergency order or disaster declaration still in place related to the pandemic. The others are Rhode Island, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Colorado.
However, unless orders in New Mexico and most of the states are renewed after March 31, Illinois and Delaware will be the only ones with COVID-19 public health emergencies or disaster declarations still in place. Delaware is poised to end its public health emergency on April 2 and Illinois will lift its disaster declaration May 16. Last month, the White House announced the national emergency related to COVID-19 will be terminated May 11.
