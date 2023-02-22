With the State Legislature halfway through its current 60-day session, the New Mexico House of Representatives last week put its stamp of approval on its version of the state budget.
The $9.44 billion spending plan, known as House Bill 2, was sent out of the New Mexico House of Representatives Thursday on a 52 to 17 vote. Chaves County state Reps. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell), House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) and Jimmy Mason (R-Artesia) were among those who stood against it. State Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) was absent and did not cast a vote.
House Bill 2 next goes to the Senate Finance Committee for consideration. The Legislature is obligated under the Constitution of the state of New Mexico to pass a budget that balances each year.
A press release from New Mexico House Democrats celebrated the bill's passage, which raises spending for FY24 over FY23 levels. It also places state reserves at 30%. The governor's budget recommendation in January called for a similar jump in expenditures, but for reserves to be set at 35%.
State Rep. Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) and chair of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee said the budget is the product of extensive input from New Mexicans across the state.
“Our House budget builds on the LFC's important framework to make responsible investments that will pay off for New Mexicans now, and for generations to come, while also maintaining robust reserves,” Small said in the release.
The additional spending comes as New Mexico is experiencing a projected $3.6 billion surplus.
Among areas that will see the greatest jump in money are public schools, which will see the money they receive rise by $332.2 million or 8.6%. That includes $300 million for extended learning, $40 million for career technical education for students and $32 million allocated to services for at-risk students.
Teachers and state employees will each receive a 5% pay raise. Per the press release, $14 million is also set aside for boosts in pay for educational assistants.
Higher education funding will rise in the coming fiscal year by 7.8% or $80 million, with a total of $119 million allocated for the Opportunity Scholarship program, which is $12 million over the previous budget.
Early childhood education spending will see a 69% surge, meaning the Early Childhood and Education Care Department will get $135 million more in funding.
“That total $292 million will expand pre-K, home visiting, childcare assistance and physical, mental and behavioral health services, as well as funding tribal early childhood grants, school-based health centers and rate increases for childcare providers,” the release states.
In terms of health, the budget includes an 18% increase in Medicaid funding, bringing spending for the federal-state cost-sharing program that provides healthcare to low-income individuals at $218 million. Some $92.8 million will go toward rural health clinics and hospitals.
The release states community safety efforts will receive $78.7 million, while climate and environment programs will see $337.5 million in FY24.
Some $1.5 billion in the budget will be funneled into infrastructure projects, including $249 million for special appropriations and added money for upgrades to state roads, airports and ports of entry.
The Economic Development Department will receive another $1.97 million more or an 11.3% boost from the previous budget.
Critics of House Bill 2, such as House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), say the levels of spending in the budget are too high, especially amid some fears of a possible recession and the volatility of oil and gas production, which comprises a large portion of state revenue.
“I cannot imagine many New Mexicans are too pleased to see Santa Fe spending billions with such little strategic planning when they are facing ever-increasing costs to simply live their lives,” Nibert said.
“Common sense demands a conservative budget when based on a very volatile industry like oil and gas,” he added.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
