With the State Legislature halfway through its current 60-day session, the New Mexico House of Representatives last week put its stamp of approval on its version of the state budget.

The $9.44 billion spending plan, known as House Bill 2, was sent out of the New Mexico House of Representatives Thursday on a 52 to 17 vote. Chaves County state Reps. Candy Ezzell (R-Roswell), House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) and Jimmy Mason (R-Artesia) were among those who stood against it. State Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis) was absent and did not cast a vote.