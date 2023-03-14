A revised version of a bill to revamp the state's tax code passed out of the New Mexico House of Representatives Sunday, moving a long-standing goal of the legislature closer to becoming law.

Following two hours of discussion that mixed praise and criticism of the $1.2 billion proposal, House Bill 547 moved out of the House on a 50-18 vote. All five of Chaves County's representatives were among the dissenting votes. With five days remaining in the current 60-day legislative session, it now goes to the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.