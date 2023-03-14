A revised version of a bill to revamp the state's tax code passed out of the New Mexico House of Representatives Sunday, moving a long-standing goal of the legislature closer to becoming law.
Following two hours of discussion that mixed praise and criticism of the $1.2 billion proposal, House Bill 547 moved out of the House on a 50-18 vote. All five of Chaves County's representatives were among the dissenting votes. With five days remaining in the current 60-day legislative session, it now goes to the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee.
For years, legislators have tried to rewrite the state's tax code. Given the state's current $3.6 billion surplus, proponents of reform say the state is in a unique opportunity to make sweeping changes to it.
“This package is truly transformative. It will provide opportunities for every single New Mexican,” Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Sandia Pueblo), and chair of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee, said when speaking of the proposal on the House floor.
Passage out of the House came six days after House Bill 547 was forwarded out of the committee on a party-line 9 to 5 vote, garnering the support of nine Democrats on the Taxation and Revenue Committee over the objection of its five Republican members. That bill had a price tag of $959 million.
Lente, who was praised by members of both parties for being inclusive in developing the bill, introduced two amendments striking proposed tax increases on top earners and upping the size of one-time rebate checks. A third amendment proposed by Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-Carlsbad) passed, tying to the rate of inflation the amount of income from social security benefits exempt from taxation.
Lente said the amendments come following feedback he received about the initial bill.
“We heard from the public and we took those considerations into mind and heart when we made the changes,” he added.
Under the initial bill, the income tax rates for top earners would have risen from 5.9% to 6.9%, while another tax bracket of 6.5% would have been established for single filers with an annual income of between $133,500 and $333,500. The Fiscal Impact Report for the bill said the plan would have increased the taxes of those individuals making $152,000 or more and couples making above $277,000 or more. Those making less than that would see their taxes decrease.
Now taxes will fall for all filers, though by more for those in the lower tax brackets.
Lente explained the raising of any personal income taxes was met with swift opposition from those worried it could prompt an exodus of doctors and small businesses from the state and was unnecessary given the influx in revenue into the state and its current proposed budget of more than $9 billion.
“When we think about who pays personal income taxes in the state of New Mexico it is not just individuals, its not just wage earners, its the vast, vast majority of our small businesses and businesses in the state,” said Rep. Jason Harper (R-Rio Rancho) and the top ranking member of the Taxation and Revenue Committee.
Another amendment upped the amount individual and joint filers will receive in a one-time tax rebate this year. The first version of the bill had rebates of $300 for individual tax filers and $600 for those who file jointly. One of the amendments offered by Lente bumps up those rebates to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for joint filers.
“We heard from the public, we heard from members of this body and in the Senate to say we should give more money back to the people of New Mexico, especially at a time we have a $3.6 billion budget (surplus),” Lente said.
The amount is still less than the $700 for single filers and $1500 for joint filers in rebates Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wanted at the start of the 60-day session. Lente and others said sending out checks of that size would have consumed all of the $1.2 billion set aside in the current proposed budget for tax reform.
The rest of the bill is largely identical to the draft of House Bill 547 that passed the House Taxation and Revenue committee when it was unveiled last week. That includes a drop in the state's Gross Receipts Tax from 5.0% to 4.375% over the span of two years.
Other features in the bill would flatten New Mexico's corporate tax rate at 5.9% and cap the amount in capital gains that could be exempt from an individual's income at $2,500. The amount under current law is $1,000 or 40%, whichever is greater.
The state's alcohol excise tax will rise, with 58% of revenue going to a newly established Alcohol Harms Alleviation Fund to provide money for efforts to deal with the negative effects of alcohol consumption. The Local DWI Grant Fund, Drug Courts Fund and municipalities with populations of between 30,000 and 60,000 would receive money from that tax.
Taxes would also be driven up on cigars and all of the state's 4% excise tax on vehicles will now go to the State Road Fund.
Other key components increased the child tax credit to as much as $600 per family, broadened what medical professionals would be eligible for the Rural Healthcare Practitioners Tax Credit and creates a Gross Receipts Tax deduction for childcare assistance.
On Sunday, amendments Lente added were lauded by lawmakers, some of whom remained opposed to it but thankful for their inclusion in the final product.
“All I can say is thank you on behalf of the 30,000 people I represent,” said Rep. Mark Duncan (R-Farmington) to Lente on the floor, though he still voted against the legislation.
Bill supporters and opponents alike complimented what they said was Lente's open-minded and inclusive approach in crafting the package, with proposals by Democrats and Republicans alike considered.
However, some representatives still expressed mixed feelings about the bill. Rep. Patricia Lundstrom (D-Gallup) applauded the fixing of several elements related to the personal income tax and capital gains tax that initially gave her heartburn.
“I can tell you I am generally happy with what I see today,” she said.
But Lundstrom, who represents highly rural McKinley County, criticized the inclusion of some tax credits including one that would cover up to 40% of the cost of equipment or installation of an energy storage system. Lundstrom said in her heavily rural and poor McKinley County-based district many of her constituents don't even have electricity in their homes.
“So these kinds of things aren't important in McKinley County and I have a problem with that,” Lundstrom said. She included credits for the purchase of electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging units in her criticism of the bill.
In House Bill 547, an individual could receive a $2,500 tax credit for the purchase of an electric vehicle, the credit would rise to $4,000 for low-income households. Also available would be a $300 tax credit for the purchase or installation of a charging unit. The Fiscal Impact Report indicates $10 million would be available in payout each year for electric vehicle credits and $1 million for the charging stations.
“It's very clearly an urban benefit for something like that,” she said. Lundtsrom added she wished there were more credits aimed at rural New Mexico.
Rep. Larry Scott (R-Hobbs) commended the stripping of the personal income tax increases on high earners but stated he still had problems with the bill. To remedy those he offered an amendment that would strike from the bill provisions that increase the liquor excise tax, cigar tax, credits for electric vehicles, charging stations and energy storage stations and would have ended the tax on business-to-business transactions known as pyramiding in the Gross Receipts Tax. Scott's amendment ultimately failed.
But Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), who sits on the Taxation and Revenue Committee, said anti-pyramiding proposals were vetted, but that doing away with that pyramiding would mean the loss of revenue for local governments.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.
