Leading lawmakers named in a challenge to the state's revamped congressional districts want Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings and two other individuals removed as plaintiffs from the case.
Attorneys for New Mexico Speaker of the House Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) and Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) filed the motion on Aug. 10 in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Lea County.
The motion argues Jennings, along with fellow plaintiffs Dinah Vargas and Pearl Garcia, both Republican voters from Albuquerque, should be removed from the suit because they failed to show legal standing.
Standing is the ability of an individual plaintiff to bring a specific claim in a court of law.
In the 23-page motion, attorneys for the Legislature contend that Jennings, Vargas and Garcia did not show they have personally suffered injury because of the passage of Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), which redrew New Mexico's three congressional districts as part of the decennial redistricting process.
“None of these three plaintiffs — allege— nor could they demonstrate— that their votes have been diluted under SB-1 or that relief the plaintiffs seek would redress any alleged harm. Accordingly, they should be dismissed from this action,” the motion states.
To demonstrate standing, the motion argues that Jennings, Garcia and Pearl must prove the readjusting of the congressional districting boundaries actually diluted their votes and that the relief they request in court will redress it.
“In other words, a plaintiff's general disagreement with a redistricting plan, or his wish to be placed in a different district — without an actual showing of dilution of his vote — is not enough to create standing,” the motion states.
When reached for comment Thursday about the motion, Jennings said he had not heard about the motion but voiced disagreement with its claim.
“That's bull. There is no reason I shouldn't have standing,” he said.
A Democrat who served in the New Mexico Senate from 1979 to 2013, Jennings is the only member of his party to sign onto the Republican-backed challenge to the congressional map.
The Democratic-led Legislature redrew, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed, a map into law in 2021 that made changes to the borders of the state's three U.S.House Districts.
Top legislators, Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales are defendants in the suit spearheaded by the Republican Party of New Mexico and joined by Jennings and five other individuals.
The suit alleges Senate Bill 1 is an illegal partisan gerrymander that violates the Equal Protection clause of the New Mexico Constitution. Plaintiffs say the new district lines crack conservative communities in southeast New Mexico, including Roswell, which had previously been entirely in the 2nd Congressional District, by dividing them among all three districts.
Because of that cracking, the plaintiffs say they are prevented from coming together and having a realistic chance of electing a congressional candidate of their choice.
Defenders of the map say district boundaries were readjusted to make the districts more competitive and incorporate rural and urban elements into each of the three districts.
Attorneys for the Legislature argued adopting an alternate map, concept E, approved by New Mexico's redistricting committee, would not address their allegations.
Concept E is a map drawn by Edward Chavez, former New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice who was chair of the redistricting committee. The proposal emphasized the compactness of districts and made minimal changes.
The motion filed last week notes Jennings's residence was in the 2nd Congressional District, where under the previous boundaries, Republican candidates outperformed Democrats by an average of 7 points.
Under SB 1, Jennings and much of Roswell got moved into the 3rd Congressional District, where Democrats hold a 12-point partisan advantage.
Moving Jennings to the 3rd Congressional District, the motion states the chances for Jennings to elect a candidate of his preferred party are actually greater than before.
If the court ordered that the Concept E map be adopted, the motion states Jennings would actually have less of an opportunity to elect a Democratic candidate.
As for Garcia and Vargas, they got moved from the Democratic-dominated 1st Congressional District to the 2nd District, where Democrats hold a much smaller edge.
Plaintiffs on Wednesday weighed in, opposing the motion to dismiss with their own motion. In it, they say because the standing of multiple other plaintiffs in the case was not challenged, any efforts to dismiss the claim on those grounds is “a non-starter.”
Plaintiffs also dispute the idea Jennings, Garcia and Vargas have not had their votes diluted as a result of the enactment of SB 1.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs note that because Chaves County is split among the three districts, Jennings got cracked away from his "like-minded community," which dilutes his vote in a congressional election.
Jennings, the response to the motion says, also suffers associational harm under SB 1 because the splitting of Chaves County, including the reassigning of his residence from the 2nd to 3rd Congressional District, impairs his “ability to associate and affiliate with like-minded members of his community.”
Quinn Yeargin, an assistant law professor at the Widner University Commonwealth Law School in Pennsylvania, says standing is required to bring a suit in federal court. But in state courts, the power to adjudicate cases emanates from a state Constitution.
The motion to dismiss the three plaintiffs says New Mexico largely follows federal rules on standing but notes that state courts have not had the opportunity to review and weigh in on those standing rules.
Yeargin does not think getting Jennings, Vargas and Garcia dismissed from the suit based on standing will get the case dropped entirely.
“Ultimately, I doubt that the defendants will be able to boot the case on standing altogether. I don’t think that’s their strategy, anyway, because they’re only focused on some of the plaintiffs,” Yeargin wrote the Roswell Daily Record in an email.
