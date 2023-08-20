Mayor Timothy Jennings

Mayor Timothy Jennings in a July 13 photo from the July meeting of the Roswell City Council. Attorneys representing the New Mexico Legislature in a legal challenge to the state's congressional maps have sought to have Jennings and two others removed as plaintiffs from the suit for lack of standing. 

 Clarke Condé Photo

Leading lawmakers named in a challenge to the state's revamped congressional districts want Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings and two other individuals removed as plaintiffs from the case.

Attorneys for New Mexico Speaker of the House Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque) and Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque) filed the motion on Aug. 10 in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Lea County.