New Mexico Military Institute hosts world record balloon jump — and elevates dreams

Pararescuemen prepare to launch at a dawn training last month at NMMI to break a world record. The Alpha 5 team has a goal to raise $1 million for children of fallen military personnel.

 Clarke Condé Photo

What would it feel like to jump from a hot air balloon — at 35,000 feet? The prospect of flying high above insects and birds, the earth moving quickly toward you, might be hard to imagine. And yet, that rush of excitement is exactly the experience a handful of men will pursue next weekend in Roswell.

On Sept. 17, weather permitting, you are invited to watch the Alpha 5 team as they attempt their world-record skydive to raise money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. The New Mexico Miliary Institute is hosting the event — which is attracting news media outlets as far-ranging as ESPN to Stapp Parade Field where liftoff will take place.