New Mexico Military Institute hosts world record balloon jump — and elevates dreams

What would it feel like to jump from a hot air balloon — at 35,000 feet? The prospect of flying high above insects and birds, the earth moving quickly toward you, might be hard to imagine. And yet, that rush of excitement is exactly the experience a handful of men will pursue next weekend in Roswell.
On Sept. 17, weather permitting, you are invited to watch the Alpha 5 team as they attempt their world-record skydive to raise money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. The New Mexico Miliary Institute is hosting the event — which is attracting news media outlets as far-ranging as ESPN to Stapp Parade Field where liftoff will take place.
The Alpha 5 team will hold two practice events before the big day — on Sept. 15, they’ll jump from 18,000 feet, and on Sept. 16, they’ll jump from 26,000 feet.
For their world record attempt, after ascending more than 35,000 feet in a specially designed hot air balloon, four current and former U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Pararescue Specialists together with Larry Connor (entrepreneur, astronaut, philanthropist and founder of the Connor Group) will jump, link arms and safely separate.
The balloon will lift off around 6 a.m., and the public is invited to watch the launch from the Wool Bowl. People can walk closer to NMMI’s campus, but a security presence will limit their ability to get on the field. “We hope and anticipate there'll be quite a bit of public involvement and interest,” says Maj. Gen. Jerry Grizzle of NMMI.
On Tuesday, Grizzle and public information officer Carl Hansen sat down in Grizzle’s office to discuss the mission to set a new world record for the highest HALO (high altitude, low opening) formation skydive. As you would expect, much planning and preparation is required — not only from NMMI and the Alpha 5 team, but NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) as well.
The feat is thrilling to envision — men leaping from a balloon and going for a world record. “The men will jump, and immediately they'll all hook hands,” Grizzle says. “Once they've formed a ring and Guinness verifies it, they'll release from each other. I don't know how far they'll want to freefall. But then they'll open and start flying their parachutes back here.”
The team is making history. “A verification team for the Guinness World Records won’t jump, but they’ll be up there with them to verify the altitude.” 35,000 feet is the average cruising altitude for a commercial aircraft.
As for the balloon — it will land somewhere in a “northwesterly direction,” says Hansen. Winds will carry the balloon away from NMMI’s campus.
The balloon is 150 feet tall (the equivalent of a 15-story building!) and has the space to hold 560,000 basketballs. The balloon’s propane burners are specially designed to work at 35,000 feet where air pressure is one-third the air pressure at ground level.
If all goes according to plan, the Alpha 5 team will parachute back onto NMMI’s field. “The men are all jumping in highly mobile, steerable-type parachutes where they can almost fly like an airplane,” Grizzle explains. “Their intent is to leave from here and land back here” — but winds and weather can be fickle. “It doesn’t take much to wipe out a jump,” Hansen cautions.
The temperature at 35,000 feet is 60 degrees below Fahrenheit, so the men will wear heated clothing and use oxygen equipment to survive those temperatures and heights.
“They’re estimating it'll take at least an hour to get to altitude, and then by the time they make the jump and get back here, it'll be another hour,” Grizzle says. “Liftoff to when we see them again back on the ground is two-plus hours.”
We humans on the ground can use the time to go out to breakfast and share with our companions our own lofty dreams. The Alpha 5 team inspires the dreamer in all of us to set big goals and make them happen. Like the Alpha 5 team, we can expect the winds to be favorable and keep a positive attitude, no matter the challenges that come our way.
NMMI cadets are working as part of Alpha 5 Team ground crew and will provide launch support. The cadets have integrated the Alpha 5 mission as part of their studies, including learning about the physics of the jump. The criminal justice club “will be involved in crowd control and helping with the physical arrangement of getting the field ready for liftoff,” describes Grizzle.
“The team has been so helpful and willing to let us integrate our cadets into every aspect of the jump. The cadets are fired up.”
Grizzle and Hansen hope more people visit and tour NMMI’s campus — and not only for the balloon jump. “We encourage people to come by. When people see the campus, they imagine being a part.” The school has many scholarships available, so attendance in both the high school and junior college is accessible.
The men who are part of the Alpha 5 team go above and beyond to support the educations and learning of young people. During a practice event on Aug. 22, they spent time talking with Intermediate Preparatory Academy students about the mindsets they need to be successful in life — qualities like never quitting, focusing on your studies and asking for help when the metaphorical air currents push you off track.
The Alpha 5 team isn’t setting a world record for their own glory. Their ultimate goal is to raise one million dollars for children of fallen Special Operations personnel. The money is to help kids who have lost a parent from preschool through college with education and tutoring — “cradle to career” support.
At dawn next Sunday morning, consider joining other dreamers at the Wool Bowl to watch the Alpha Team 5 take flight, set a record and return safely to the NMMI campus. It’s not every day, after all, that Roswell sets a record for objects coming from the sky.
For more information about the world record-breaking event and to donate to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, see Alpha5project.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.