New Mexico Military Institute welcomes 23 students from Brazil and builds international partnership program

Cadet Victor Barbosa, 17, knows the delight of making breakfast with a waffle iron from his time in Bates Hall on the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute where he is an international student from Brazil.
A waffle iron and a group of young people may be the easiest route to community-building and fun. Barbosa passes on strawberries and whipped cream and instead makes the command decision to top his waffles with blueberries.
Originally from Brazil, Barbosa experienced another American classic this past summer when he took a road trip to Disney World with his host family. “They took me to a lot places that I will start crying just to imagine again,” Barbosa says. “It was like a dream.”
Barbosa waded in the Atlantic Ocean and visited other cities including Austin, Houston, New Orleans and Albuquerque. “We saw a lot of amazing places.” The benefit of travel and being in another country is a broader, more complex understanding of the world.
Barbosa and 22 other Brazilian students matriculated last Wednesday as part of a partnership program between NMMI and a school in Brazil. A delegation of dignitaries from Brazil accompanied the students to Roswell and even had opportunity to visit the UFO museum before returning to their home country.
Barbosa and Lt. Col. Cristhina Starke, who directs global enrollment at NMMI, visited in Starke’s office last Thursday, a welcoming environment with framed photographs on the wall.
Starke is also from Brazil and as a young person was an exchange student in Canada where she spent a year before going back to Brazil to obtain her college degrees. Students feel comfortable with Starke because she empathizes with the experience of being in a new place. The sense of belonging Starke conveys contributes to the students’ well-being.
Building a diverse corps of cadets is an important value on campus. A student body with varied backgrounds, cultures and experiences enhances critical thinking and problem-solving, deepens creativity and prepares students for a globalized world.
Last year, NMMI brought in students from 40 states and 35 countries. In addition to Brazil, students from Vietnam, Mexico and South Korea have broad representation on campus. “They’re going to have friends from all over the world,” Starke says. This year, three students are from Japan. “It’s been a great experience for them and great experience for us.”
Starke shares a vision of a cadet sitting in class and having a peer from Vietnam on one side and a peer from Brazil on the other. “Being aware of how people do things in other places is very important.”
Next summer, students from NMMI will have opportunity to take part in a three-week program in the same region in Brazil as the school Barbosa attends. The American students will stay with a host family as they learn about Brazilian culture.
NMMI has a program called English Language and Culture to help students adjust in their first months. Students take four classes of English every day in addition to keeping up with homework from their home school. “It’s very intense,” Starke says. “It’s quite an experience to enter a military school. They really work on their language skills.”
Barbosa values meeting people from different countries, and he likes the challenge NMMI provides. “If you want to go beyond and do more, the teachers support you.”
Barbosa has big goals for the upcoming school year in the United States — “I want to go to the International Physics Olympiad in March” — and he remembers with fondness a trip last year to Washington, D.C., with the NMMI choir where he met other students from military schools across the country.
And how would Barbosa describe America to his friends in Brazil? “I would say everything in the United States is not easy, but everything is possible. If you’re a hardworking person and you want to achieve something, people will help you.
“Where I grew up, it was like swimming against the current. But here, a lot of people started to help me.”
One of his favorite experiences in America so far is the first time he saw snow. Barbosa built snowmen, threw snowballs with his new friends and made snow angels.
For Barbosa and all the NMMI cadets, a diverse student body prepares them for a multicultural world. And a waffle iron is a great way to spark frivolity and friendship in any community.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.