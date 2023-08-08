New Mexico Military Institute welcomes 23 students from Brazil and builds international partnership program

Lt. Col. Cristhina Starke and Cadet Victor Barbosa stand with Brazilian dignitaries on the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute on Thursday. Barbosa is beginning his second year and will help new students from Brazil acclimate to American culture. 

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Cadet Victor Barbosa, 17, knows the delight of making breakfast with a waffle iron from his time in Bates Hall on the campus of the New Mexico Military Institute where he is an international student from Brazil.

A waffle iron and a group of young people may be the easiest route to community-building and fun. Barbosa passes on strawberries and whipped cream and instead makes the command decision to top his waffles with blueberries.