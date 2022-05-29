New Mexico state agencies have developed a couple of informational resources to provide parents and caregivers of infants statewide access to information necessary to find infant formula supplies during the ongoing national formula supply shortage.
According to information released Friday morning by the New Mexico Department of Health, the state has established a new web page, https://nmformula.com, to connect people with resources regarding the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.
“This website provides medically reliable information for families with questions about how to ensure their children receive proper nutrition,” said acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David R. Scrase. “We are committed to (assisting) families in New Mexico during this national formula shortage until it is resolved and want to remind anyone caring for an infant to understand the necessity of assuring formula is used in ways that are both accurate and safe for the child.”
The New Mexico WIC program also provides individualized guidance for WIC-eligible families to obtain infant formula, the news release stated.
The state Early Childhood Education and Care Department also has established a Facebook crowdsourcing page, New Mexico Infant Formula Support Network.
The news release also indicated that New Mexicans can donate breast-milk through the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico and that the federal government has taken steps to bring formula from overseas.