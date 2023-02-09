Stansbury SOTU photo

From the left, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-NM, Dr. Liudmyla Yakovenko and Marc Anthony Salazar pose for a photo. Yakovenko, a gynecologist who was in her native Ukraine at the time of Russia's invasion last year, was Stansbury's guest at Tuesday's State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. 

 Submitted Photo

President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address has elicited strong support from New Mexico Democratic elected officials and criticism from Republicans.

Biden went before lawmakers, cabinet members, U.S. Supreme Court justices and assorted guests to deliver his State of the Union Address Tuesday night during a joint session of Congress. For 75 minutes, Biden touted the nation's low unemployment rate, the passage of key parts of his legislative agenda and laid out his goals for the coming year, while voicing optimism about the country's current course.