President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address has elicited strong support from New Mexico Democratic elected officials and criticism from Republicans.
Biden went before lawmakers, cabinet members, U.S. Supreme Court justices and assorted guests to deliver his State of the Union Address Tuesday night during a joint session of Congress. For 75 minutes, Biden touted the nation's low unemployment rate, the passage of key parts of his legislative agenda and laid out his goals for the coming year, while voicing optimism about the country's current course.
“Because the soul of this nation is strong, because the backbone of this nation is strong, because the people of this nation are strong, the State of the Union is strong,” Biden said.
New Mexico's U.S. senators, both Democrats, gave Biden and the vision he presented high marks.
“In his speech this evening, President Biden laid out his plan to build on these historic achievements, to continue strengthening America’s middle class, build our economy from the bottom up, protect Social Security and Medicare, and keep our nation heading in the right direction,” Sen. Martin Heinrich said in a press release issued after the address.
Heinrich also credited what he described as Biden's “measured hand and determined focus over the last two years for “making a difference for families across the country and for America’s leadership on the world stage.”
The sentiment was shared by New Mexico's other senator Ben Ray Lujan.
“Tonight, President Biden delivered an optimistic and effective address to the American people detailing the progress made and the work that remains,” he said.
In particular, Lujan lauded Biden's signing of the Calf Canyon/Hermit's Peak Fire Assistance Act, which provides billions of dollars in compensation for Mora and San Miguel County residents who suffered property damage as a result of the wildfires.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Democrat from New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District, did not issue a press release, but before the address tweeted out a statement.
“Tonight as @POTUS delivers the state of the Union, I feel encouraged. We made so much progress from health care to infrastructure to tribal sovereignty. I know Nuevo Mexico's best days lie ahead,” she tweeted.
The address was the first attended by New Mexico's newest member of Congress U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez. A Democrat and former Las Cruces City Councilor, Vasquez was elected to represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in November when he unseated Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell.
“During President Biden’s State of the Union address, he made it clear that our economy is stronger than ever with lower gas prices, declining unemployment rates and slowing down inflation. However, we’ve got a lot more work to do to help New Mexicans,” he said.
In the coming year, Vasquez said, he will concentrate on reducing poverty, lowering the cost of living, working to address climate change, laying the framework for a new federal farm bill and keeping New Mexico's federal research labs and military installations funded.
Despite the upbeat assessments, the address came as surveys show Americans less than satisfied with the nation's direction amid ongoing inflation and increased polarization.
In a recent Marist poll, 62% of Americans describe the current state of the union as “not very strong/not strong at all.”
That same number, 62% in an ABC/Washington Post poll, say Biden has accomplished not much or nothing” during his time in office.
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat representing New Mexico's 1st Congressional District, attributes the public's pessimism to the lingering effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions it caused in people's lives.
“People have felt the pain of that, people have lost loved ones, their businesses have gone under, people have had to change careers and their children are struggling having been out of school. So there is a lot going on for the American people, and New Mexicans and New Mexican families,” Stansbury said.
Republicans were critical of Biden's speech, with many members of Congress interrupting the address with jeers.
Steve Pearce, a former member of Congress and the current chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico, in a press release assailed Biden, accusing him of ignoring the struggles of New Mexicans.
“In my state, New Mexicans are struggling to feed their families when necessities like eggs have become unaffordable. Working New Mexicans are seeing their wages and disposable income both decrease,” Pearce said.
He also framed Biden's calls for police reforms and an assault weapons ban as a “plan to weaken police and leave citizens unarmed.”
Additionally, Pearce derided Biden's calls for strengthening border security and high death rates from fentanyl as “empty promises.”
Guests:
Two Roswell residents were present at the State of the Union address.
Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, CEO of Chaves County CASA, accompanied Leger Fernandez to the address.
In a statement Monday announcing Cloutier attendance as her guest, Leger Fernandez, whose district includes most of Roswell and southern Chaves County, praised Cloutier as an example of “leadership, community and collaboration” for her efforts in assisting abused and neglected children in Chaves and northern Eddy counties.
Another guest, invited by Lujan, has ties to southeast New Mexico. Shortly before the address, Lujan's office revealed Brooklynn Southern, a Roswell native and interning in his office, would be going with him to the address.
Lujan's Office said Southern is a Fred Harris congressional scholar and University of New Mexico student who is studying political science and peace studies.
Charlene Bencomo, executive director of Bold Futures New Mexico, a southern New Mexico-based nonprofit that deals with issues of reproductive rights, accompanied Heinrich. Dale Gillis, a farmer from Arrey, New Mexico, went with Vasquez, who is a member of the House Committee on Agriculture.
Stansbury's guest was Dr. Liudmyla Yakovenko, a gynecologist from the Ukrainian city of Chersky, who Stansbury's office helped bring to the U.S. following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Yakovenko, who was in the country at the time of the invasion, was forced to flee to Romania.
Stansbury's office later helped Yakovenko with the processing of her Visa application and reuniting her with her husband Marc Anthony Salazar in the United States.
On Tuesday in an interview with the Roswell Daily Record, Salazar called the visit to Washington, D.C. and invite to the State of the Union “probably the biggest honor of our lives.”
