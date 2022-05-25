Attorney generals with 41 states, including New Mexico, have settled claims against Ford Motor Co. in a case alleging that the vehicle manufacturer and seller made false claims about one of its hybrid car models and some of its pickup truck models.
New Mexico will receive $250,000 from the $19.2 million settlement, according to information released Tuesday by Attorney General Hector Balderas.
“New Mexico families deserve trustworthy and accurate information when shopping for automobiles, and it is crucial to hold businesses accountable when fuel efficiency and environmental impact is so critical for our nation,” Balderas said in a news release.
“We are pleased that the matter is closed without any judicial finding of improper conduct,” said Ford Motor spokeswoman Catherine Hargett. “We worked with the states to resolve their concerns and in the process limited additional investigative costs and legal expenses for all parties.”
She said that the company also agreed as part of the settlement to avoid any claims regarding fuel efficiency or payload capacity for any future vehicles that would violate state laws or Federal Trade Commission rules.
At the same time, Hargett said, the company follows regulations and has its own “robust standards” for advertising statements.
“When Ford discovered an error that led to incorrect fuel economy label values on certain 2013 and 2014 model year hybrid vehicles several years ago, we voluntarily brought the issue to the EPA, corrected fuel economy ratings and reimbursed customers who purchased or leased these vehicles during and shortly after the period fuel economy was incorrectly advertised,” Hargett said. “Specific payload capacity is based on each truck’s as-built condition — as there are thousands of possible configurations — and is documented in the owner’s manual and by a cargo label permanently affixed to each vehicle as required by federal law.”
The multi-state investigation and settlement effort was led by the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Section as well as by attorney generals in Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Texas and Vermont. Thirty-five other states also were part of the settlement negotiations.
According to information released by New Mexico and other states, Ford Motor Co. reportedly overstated the fuel efficiency of the 2013 and 2014 models of the C-Max Hybrid, a compact car that has been discontinued, by as much as 10 miles a gallon.
The settlement announcement also alleged that the company made misleading statements about the payload capacities of the 2011 to 2014 “Super Duty” line of pickups — the F-250, F-350, and F-450 models. The company apparently advertised to the public payload capacities applicable to a special configuration on the trucks only available to fleet customers.
Also part of the settlement are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
