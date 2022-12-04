New Mexico will receive $58.5 million from an opioid lawsuit settlement with the Kroger Co. the parent company of Smith's, which operates grocery and pharmacy stores in some parts of New Mexico.
Whether Chaves County and its municipalities will receive any money was not known for certain by press time. In response to a question about that, Jerri Mares, director of communications and legislative affairs for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office said, "We are finalizing a statewide allocation plan that will be shared publicly, and will include amounts each local government stands to receive if they decide to sign onto the deal."
The amount of the settlement was announced Thursday by Kroger Co. executives during a third-quarter earnings report and by New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.
The state settlement with Kroger is for $85 million. After lawyers' fees and other legal costs, the state will receive $58.5 million, according to the settlement agreement. Of that, $32.175 million will be distributed to local governments to use to combat or prevent opioid addiction. The state Consumer Settlement Fund will receive the rest for efforts to abate what the Attorney General's Office has characterized as a “public nuisance.”
The settlement agreement requires eligible counties and municipalities to sign up for participation in the settlement within 90 days of the agreement completion, which occurred Nov. 23. Part of the negotiations was not to disclose the settlement terms until Dec. 1.
“We achieved a great result for New Mexico by taking Kroger to court, and this settlement sends a clear message that pharmacies operating in New Mexico must take an active role in protecting the communities they serve,” said Balderas said.
The state also is involved in settlement negotiations with Albertsons, CVS and Walgreens, which are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. A trial between the state and Walmart was concluded in October, with Balderas stating that a decision should come in that case soon.
In December 2021, New Mexico was one of 20 states to agree to a $18.5 billion settlement with three national opioid distributors. Chaves County and Roswell officials voted to participate in the settlement funding. Only municipalities with population counts of 10,000 or more could do so. The amount to be received is based on a formula determined by population counts, the amount of opioids distributed in the area and the area's documented problems with opioids such as deaths and addictions.
In its lawsuit, the state Attorney General's Office had alleged that Kroger had violated laws, including by failing to monitor or stop shipments of “suspicious” opioid deliveries and by dispensing opioid medications without confirming that they were being used for legitimate medical purposes.
Kroger denied any wrongdoing or unlawful actions in the settlement agreement and during the third-quarter 2022 earnings call. It also said that it expects to prevail in other similar lawsuits. Texas and West Virginia have filed suit as well, with trials set for 2023 and 2024.
Kroger stated, instead, that the case with New Mexico represented some "unique" circumstances and that the legal agreement "avoids the expense, delay and uncertainty of litigation.”