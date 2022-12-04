Hector Balderas

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, shown in February 2019.

 AP Photo

New Mexico will receive $58.5 million from an opioid lawsuit settlement with the Kroger Co. the parent company of Smith's, which operates grocery and pharmacy stores in some parts of New Mexico.

Whether Chaves County and its municipalities will receive any money was not known for certain by press time. In response to a question about that, Jerri Mares, director of communications and legislative affairs for the New Mexico Attorney General's Office said, "We are finalizing a statewide allocation plan that will be shared publicly, and will include amounts each local government stands to receive if they decide to sign onto the deal."