New mural at library highlights Hispanic culture

Hundreds of people attended a ceremony Saturday at the Roswell Public Library that introduced a new mural by Tasia Ramage that celebrate Hispanic life and culture.  

 Terri Harber Photo

The snow cones served were almost as colorful as the mural introduced to the public at the Roswell Public Library on Saturday.

The mural by Tasia Ramage celebrates Hispanic culture and is located near the library’s Spanish collection.