The major portion of the first phase of the city's most recently constructed large apartment development has been sold to a new investor group based in Albuquerque.

Spring River Apartments on North Sycamore Avenue had a ribbon-cutting for its second phase on Friday. At that time, 27% of the 112 units in the second phase were leased, according to Property Manager Audrey Quiroz of Asset Living. She said that some of the new units began to be occupied in late fall. Quiroz added that Phase I is about 98% leased. When the first phase of the Spring River Apartments began renting in fall 2018, it was the first new large apartment development built in Roswell since 1984.