The major portion of the first phase of the city's most recently constructed large apartment development has been sold to a new investor group based in Albuquerque.
Spring River Apartments on North Sycamore Avenue had a ribbon-cutting for its second phase on Friday. At that time, 27% of the 112 units in the second phase were leased, according to Property Manager Audrey Quiroz of Asset Living. She said that some of the new units began to be occupied in late fall. Quiroz added that Phase I is about 98% leased. When the first phase of the Spring River Apartments began renting in fall 2018, it was the first new large apartment development built in Roswell since 1984.
Cheryl Evans of Albuquerque, one of the people attending the Friday ribbon-cutting, said that she and some family members have purchased most of the nine-acre first phase, which has 144 units. Chaves County property and Secretary of State records show the ownership as SR I Ventures LLC, with Cheryl Evans as the organizer. A warranty deed to transfer the property was filed with the county in October. For tax purposes, the Chaves County Assessor's Office valued the phase one property at $15.3 million.
“We had apartments in Albuquerque, and we decided to put them up for sale. We got an offer that we couldn't refuse,” Evans said. “We started looking and what made us buy this is that it is so beautiful.”
She added that Emery Chukly, one of the main partners in the original ownership group, still owns a “small portion” of Phase I, as well as all of Phase II. Property records indicate that the ownership of phase II is officially Spring River II Apartments LLP. That entity's general partner is ESH Spectrum LLC of Tucson, Arizona, headed by Chukly.
Chukly's partners in the Spring River project include Chad Lydick, head of an engineering firm in Clovis. Both Chukly and Lydick were at the ribbon-cutting, with Lydick saying that they chose Roswell for a project after having been partners in a Clovis apartment development.
With financing that originally came from U.S. Housing and Urban Development, the Spring River Apartments are often marketed as a “luxury” complex or a “Class A” real estate development. The rents for a one-bedroom are listed on the property's website at about $1,291, and about $1,415 for three-bedroom units.
City business and government leaders largely acknowledge the need for more housing of all kinds, including rentals. A March 2022 study by the University of New Mexico Bureau of Business and Economic Research conducted for the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority indicated Chaves County had a lower apartment vacancy rate than its statewide study area — 4% compared to 4.6% — and had the third-highest average weighted rents at $798 a month, after Los Alamos and Eddy counties. Santa Fe and Albuquerque were not included in the survey, which also contained information only on those properties about which information could be obtained.
Roswell, unlike some cities, does not have a housing specialist among its Community Development staff, said Merideth Hildreth, the city's planning and zoning administrator. The city has adopted an affordable housing ordinance that provides incentives to developers of housing for lower-income residents, and city council members are considering a new housing development fee reduction program for all residential development. While no large apartment developments are underway in the city, according to Hildreth, smaller apartment projects are in the planning process. The city of Roswell Planning and Zoning Commission gave approvals for some parts of the developments in June. One development is planned as a two-story apartment building on about 7 acres to the west of 3104 S. Main St., behind a beverage bottling and distribution center. The other project, which has had final plats approved, is expected to create up to 19 one- to two-bedroom apartments at 1001 W. Jaffa Street near South Union Avenue.