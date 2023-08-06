New principal at Roswell High School

Rosalba Mendoza was named the new principal of Roswell High School over the summer.
On Friday, Mendoza’s new office was still being decorated, but she already had on display photographs of RHS graduates she has taught or dealt with as an administrator.
It has been a busy week leading up to the start of the new school year for staff with meetings and training. Friday was an in-service day. But Thursday evening was for freshmen orientation. Groups, including Outward Bound and GearUp, were there to greet the students and their families.
“There were over 800 people here,” Mendoza said.
Students return to Roswell Independent School District (RISD) campuses on Monday.
“I’m looking forward to having the kids here,” she said. “I’m excited and looking forward to the start of the (school) year.”
This is Mendoza’s 25th year with the RISD. Mendoza, 48, started as a substitute teacher before working in English as a Second Language and bilingual programs within the district. In 2004, she began teaching at Mesa Middle School.
“That was the year sixth grade moved to middle school,” she remembered.
Mendoza spent four years as an assistant principal at RHS before being promoted to running the school this summer.
Her family relocated to Roswell from Chihuahua, Mexico, when she was a youth. She started seventh grade at Mesa, then moved on to attend RHS. She graduated high school in 1992 and went on to college to prepare for a career in education.
When Mendoza first started attending middle school in Roswell, she was learning to speak English. It was more difficult than for other students, but she found her teachers to be more than willing to assist her.
It remains a challenge to find offerings, programs and to help these students learn the language and find a path toward a good future, she explained.
“English as a Second Language helps newcomers,” she observed. “There’s more awareness about helping ESL students now.”
Not only did Mendoza take part in the program, it became an aspect of education she describes as her professional passion.
Bilingual and ESL class offerings are wider-ranging than in the past. Advanced Placement Spanish literature as well as foundational Spanish language courses both exist at the school today. There are also AP courses offered in French and German.
Mendoza also speaks French and German along with English and her native Spanish.
“I took French here,” she also said of her years as a student at RHS.
Mendoza emphasized other educational opportunities available to all RHS students, such as Career Pathways as well as tutoring in the mornings and afternoons “to help our struggling students.”
All high schools in the RISD have pledged to increase the percentage of graduates.
It’s also important to provide coursework that “keeps more of our students in school.” That includes a music department with not only a band and orchestra but also guitar and piano classes. She said Pilar Carrasco, who left his job as RHS principal recently to work as a safety trainer at Exxon Mobil, placed high importance on music education.
She said Carrasco had been “a great mentor” and that the staff at the high school “is very, very good.”
Also available to RHS students are courses in “fine arts, drama, drawing, digital design, a media class, journalism, …” Mendoza said.
She pointed out that the RHS has “great athletics.”
Mendoza’s husband, Joe Mendoza, also attended Mesa and RHS. The Mendozas have three sons — all of them are also RHS Coyotes. Their youngest son, Sebastian, 18, recently signed a letter of intent to play football for Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona.
She considers the families of RHS students highly supportive of their children.
“They want their kids to succeed,” she added.
Among future offerings she would like to have at RHS would be adult basic education and ESL Citizenship classes, in partnership with Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.
The community would greatly benefit from such offerings, she added.
