When disturbing things happen to family members, friends and even acquaintances those around them can feel stressed and traumatized.
Young people connected to — but not directly impacted by — crime, violence and other calamities can still become physically and emotionally exhausted. They can also feel long-term effects immediately afterward and “are in no shape to effectively engage in classroom learning,” according to the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
When students in the Roswell Independent School District returned last month for the fall semester, the school district and the Roswell Police Department began trying to provide support to youths who have been affected by such events.
“Handle With Care” is a message sent by police to school staff and school resource officers when a student has been somehow affected by serious troubles that occurred in their home or involve someone they know.
Roswell Police Sgt. Ryan Craine explained that while officers deal with adults directly involved in the incident, the youths in the home aren’t assessed or receiving services from police because they weren’t physically injured or directly victimized.
Craine sent out a list to officers detailing examples of situations that could be considered events in which students should be referred as being in need of thoughtful and sensitive interaction with adults.
Here are some of the instances: Abuse of them, family or loved ones as well as cruelty toward pets or animals; loss of their home; witnessing or being a victim of a crime; loss or serious health issue — illness or injury — involving a family member or someone else close; exposure to an overdose, whether as a witness or themselves.
Community violence is another situation that could fall under the Handle With Care program.
“Certain blocks in the city have more violence than others,” Craine said. “Street fights, drive-by shootings …”
Craine said he heard about Handle With Care while attending a leadership conference earlier this year.
It was developed after a U.S. Department of Justice survey about children’s exposure to violence and its short- and long-term effects was completed by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in 2009.
Those effects can continue and play havoc with their lives well into adulthood but that intervention and support could lessen the problems that result for those young people later on in life, the study noted.
For example, officers might respond to a domestic violence call between parents of children who attend a school in the district. If the youth stayed with a relative or family friend because their parents were arrested or hospitalized, they might be dropped off at school the following day.
After such a hard night, the student might not be prepared to learn or even be on campus.
“If officers were at their home most of the night they probably didn’t get enough sleep,” Craine said to illustrate.
The youth might be sitting in class the next day and nodding off at their desk. A teacher, not knowing what happened to that student the night before, might become upset and, in turn, so would the youth. The student would likely get in trouble for being surly or argumentative — and be in more serious trouble if the confrontation were to become physical.
The immediate solution to the problem is to get the child out of the classroom and find them a quiet place to get some rest, Craine said.
“It’s hard enough for adults to go to work and function in such circumstances,” said RISD Superintendent Brian Luck. “A kid hasn’t even had time to decompress.”
Both Craine and Luck stressed that no specifics about what happened are part of the message sent from the department to school staff. Along with the phrase “Handle With Care” are the date and time of occurrence, the child’s name and age, and what school they attend — if known.
The notification doesn’t include the circumstances of the incident.
“We’re trying to respect the sovereignty of the parent,” Luck explained.
A family member will inform the school about what happened, but it might not occur during that first day. Sometimes the student will want to open up but, again, perhaps not immediately after the event.
Knowing something has affected the youth can allow staff to make the youth feel supported, which would make them feel more comfortable and able to talk about what happened — if not that day, then soon.
“It’s a preemptive hand held out to help.” Luck emphasized. “The ultimate goal is to work on the problem instead of the situation.”
