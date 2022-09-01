When disturbing things happen to family members, friends and even acquaintances those around them can feel stressed and traumatized.

Young people connected to — but not directly impacted by — crime, violence and other calamities can still become physically and emotionally exhausted. They can also feel long-term effects immediately afterward and “are in no shape to effectively engage in classroom learning,” according to the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 