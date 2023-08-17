New program turns Roswell’s abandoned houses into homes

Nicole visits the farmer's market on Saturday. She has lived in Roswell for 10 years and is committed to making our community stronger by addressing the lack of affordable homes.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

What Nicole Scarpa remembers about living outside is the cold.

“I was terrified. We would be stuck out in my van.” She would try to fall asleep before the air turned chill; once she got too cold, she couldn’t fall asleep. The police would wake her around 2 a.m. — “and then that was it,” Scarpa says.