New program turns Roswell’s abandoned houses into homes

What Nicole Scarpa remembers about living outside is the cold.
“I was terrified. We would be stuck out in my van.” She would try to fall asleep before the air turned chill; once she got too cold, she couldn’t fall asleep. The police would wake her around 2 a.m. — “and then that was it,” Scarpa says.
“Then I’d be waiting for McDonald’s to open in the morning to get warm. Being cold is horrible.”
Scarpa, who has lived outside at different points in her life, and Jeneva Martinez, a local community advocate, have formed a community effort with city leadership called With Many Hands to address the need for more affordable housing. Scarpa developed the nonprofit and Martinez is the program manager.
“I lived in survival mode. I couldn’t sleep at night." Scarpa's eyes brim with tears. "So much of my life was me against the world. You start to think you are all you have.”
People find themselves without housing for lots of reasons — trauma, mental illness, eviction, behavioral health concerns, financial backlog or unexpected medical bills. The circumstances are exhaustive and could happen to any of us.
Sometimes, unimaginable tragedy leads us to being without a place to live. For Scarpa, her daughter Molly Jenkins, then 2, suffered a traumatic brain injury when she pulled a television onto herself. Molly needed to be helicoptered to a more advanced medical facility, “but it was a foggy night, and she couldn’t be airlifted. The ambulance wasn’t licensed to go out of town.” Scarpa’s daughter passed away.
When Scarpa returned to work, her pain was triggered every time someone mentioned her daughter. She needed to step away from her job for her emotional health. “I couldn’t pay my bills, and I ended up in my car. My mental health got worse.” She met other people on the streets and listened to their stories. “I realized so many of them are there because they don’t have support or help.”
One of Scarpa’s mottos is, “If you can’t see the light, be the light.” Her emotional anguish was profound, but her empathy for other people runs deep. “I was literally overwhelmed with the pain everyone was experiencing.”
Scarpa decided to use her grief as a force for good. “I find a lot of relief and healing through service. I don’t feel I have a place in this world if I’m not helping people.” She started a campaign to mount televisions and educate people about the dangers of unsecured furniture.
Eventually, Scarpa found housing in Town Plaza. Her sense of security didn't last long. “About a year after starting to feel stable, Town Plaza was condemned.” She again found herself on the streets, this time with 70 other families. Scarpa turned to payday loans at predatory interest rates to find another place to live.
“Even though the struggles are different, it always goes back to housing,” Scarpa describes, who also serves as a community support worker at Pinwheel Healing Center. She knows from her own experience and from the stories she hears every day how a lack of affordable housing is a central problem in Roswell. “COVID relief has cut back, and folks are hurting. I see it in real-time. We need some kind of transitional program to help people.”
A pilot program with $40,000 in grant funding, With Many Hands works to address Roswell’s affordable housing crisis. The microloan program lends money to people to renovate properties and then rent the homes below market value.
“We are providing two services at once,” Scarpa says. People who inherit a home and can’t afford home maintenance, for example, or people who would normally board up their property because of major renovation costs can now fix their homes and rent them instead.
The program is good for tenants who can’t afford high rent; good for the landlords who can’t afford the cost of home maintenance; and good for the neighborhood who “will notice when the house next to them isn’t boarded up and is inhabitable and their property values go up. It’s a win-win-win.”
The campaign is currently looking for more volunteers, available homes and contractors. “We need more hands,” Martinez declares. “We made this campaign an all-inclusive project where people can come from all sides of the table and lend a hand to make our community better.”
Every person in Roswell is affected by the issue of housing. With the $37 million New Mexico Housing Trust Fund signed into law in March, Scarpa reminds us that “we need our city leaders to be sure those funds are funneled down to us.”
The affordable housing crisis in Roswell is a problem we can fix. “There’s a lot of hurt out there, but there’s also a lot of love and connection,” Scarpa says. “I really believe people need to know they have value. Because I lost that for a while.”
For more information about the community effort and to get involved, see With Many Hands on Facebook.
