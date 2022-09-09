20220909refugebiologist

Carl Jacobsen, a refuge biologist at Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge, holds a king snake nicknamed "Spot" that he found on the grounds. It will be among animals at the Dragonfly Festival on Saturday. Spot will be released back into the refuge soon afterward, Jacobson said.

 Terri Harber photo

Carl Jacobsen said he started becoming truly interested in animals as a child growing up in a semi-rural area of Maryland. 

He always liked animals, but he found them even more fascinating after his family constructed a pond behind their home, which attracted a variety of creatures.