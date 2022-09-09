Carl Jacobsen said he started becoming truly interested in animals as a child growing up in a semi-rural area of Maryland.
He always liked animals, but he found them even more fascinating after his family constructed a pond behind their home, which attracted a variety of creatures.
“They just came forth,” Jacobsen explained. "Frogs, reptiles, snakes …”
Those experiences inspired him to become a biologist.
“In my mind, every species is important,” Jacobsen said.
Jacobsen has been at the Bitter Lake National Wildlife Refuge since early this summer working as a refuge biologist. He studies threatened and endangered species and focuses on snails, water birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians.
“There are a lot of interesting species here,” he said. “At first glance it appears there’s not so much going on, but there is a lot happening.”
For example, there are three types of federally endangered snails at the refuge. All are specifically micro snails: Roswell springsnail, Koster’s springsnail and Pecos assiminea.
The spring snails are water creatures and the Pecos snails burrow underground. Pecos are so small that researchers have trouble distinguishing them “from grains of sand,” Jacobsen explained.
Because searching for the tiny snails can require many hours, researchers are trying to find a simple, more efficient way to find the snails, he noted.
Another tiny animal species, Noel’s amphipod, is an endangered crustacean found at the refuge in a spring there. These “freshwater shrimp” feed at the bottom on such things as algae and underwater vegetation.
“I think it’s really beautiful here, with interesting wildlife and an interesting ecosystem,” he said. “It’s like a desert oasis.”
The refuge is a little greener and has more flowers than normal for this time of the year because of recent increased precipitation.
“Someone told me it was the highest they’ve seen Bitter Lake,” he said.
However, overall water levels of many locations “are lower than they used to be.”
Employees at the refuge do a bird count at this time of year every other week and increase it to once a week during the winter.
“A big part of this job is water birds,” he said. “There are birds throughout the year.”
He noted that the refuge originally had been designated as the Carlsbad Bird Refuge in 1935.
Recently seen at the refuge were Canada geese and a snow goose. Sandhill cranes could begin arriving by the end of the month.
"They migrate from Siberia on their way to Mexico,” Jacobsen said.
The refuge is also one of the diverse places in the world for species of dragonflies and damselflies — more than 100 species.
“They eat a lot of flies and mosquitos,” he explained. “I appreciate their work.”
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
