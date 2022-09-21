A new salary schedule for teachers in Roswell’s public schools has made the district more competitive and is already resulting in more teacher positions filled, district officials said.
The Roswell Independent School District Board of Education approved the salary schedule negotiated with the Roswell Education Association at its August meeting, increasing pay across the board for the three levels of certified teachers at an average of 14%.
In the 2022 legislative session, the Legislature and governor approved measures calling for a 7% average raise for educators and increasing the minimum pay $10,000 for each level of the state’s three licensing tiers, setting them at $50,000, $60,000 and $70,000.
A first-year certified teacher with a bachelor’s degree would start at the level one pay. Teachers can move to levels two and three as they earn credit hours toward advanced degrees.
The RISD salary schedule sets the minimum levels higher than the state requirement at $60,000, $67,400 and $77,000. Those amounts are up from $52,000, $55,500 and $64,000 last year, another year when the district gave a higher raise than mandated by the state.
At RISD, teachers can move up a step in each tier as they gain more years of experience. For example, a level one teacher with five years experience would make $60,500, while a level two teacher with 15 years experience would make $72,800. A level three teacher with 20 years experience would make $85,000. Level three maxes out at 30 years and $90,000.
That puts RISD in a competitive position, Mireya Trujillo, assistant superintendent for human resources, said.
Greg Maxie, southeast representative for the National Education Association-New Mexico, told RISD board members in August the pay schedule makes Roswell the second-highest paying district in the state. Carlsbad is the highest, he said, and five of the top-paying districts are in southeast New Mexico.
Of the 32 New Mexico public school districts that have published their 2022-23 salary schedules online, none had an equal minimum salary for level one teachers. Most ranged from $50,000 to just under $57,000.
Carlsbad Municipal Schools provided its salary schedule to the Roswell Daily Record. While a new teacher there would also start at $60,000, that district’s minimum pay for level two and level three teachers is lower than RISD at $63,100 and $71,400. However, the step increases are higher at Carlsbad, maxing out at $96,200 for a level three teacher with 30 years experience.
Even the state’s metro area, Albuquerque Public Schools, starts its pay schedule lower than Roswell’s, at the state minimum of $50,000. And looking across the border in Texas, El Paso public schools start their teacher pay at $56,975 and Lubbock at $47,200.
The increased pay schedule doesn’t affect just teachers, Trujillo notes. It spills over into the pay for other school positions as well.
“We are definitely seeing a very positive influence, and it goes across the board, too, because it not only affects teachers. Our educational assistants, their salary schedules were revamped last year. And then our clerical staff, our social workers, our diagnostician, psychologist, in all of those areas, I think we’re a lot more competitive,” she said.
The new salary schedule has brought back to the district staff who retired or took jobs in the private sector such as charter schools and online schools, she said.
“We were even able to recruit someone from the Public Education Department,” Trujillo said.
Superintendent Brian Luck said teachers from other districts are even looking to RISD.
“We’ve had anywhere from 10 to 15 people leave other districts and come to our district. The pay has worked,” he said.
A few months ago, Trujillo reported to the RISD Board of Education the district had about 70 openings for certified teachers. At the September meeting, she reported 35 vacancies. That number fluctuates day-to-day, but Trujillo said Monday it has averaged between 30 and 40 openings in the last month, including positions that have been added due to increased student-teacher ratios.
That’s also an improvement over last year, when RISD started the academic year with more than 100 certified teaching positions open.
The district has also been able to hire more substitutes. Trujillo reported to the board at this month’s meeting that 350 substitutes have been processed through her office since July, including 35 in just the last month. About 43 are working as long-term substitutes.
The district will be promoting its salary schedule when recruiting efforts begin in the spring, Trujillo said. RISD has begun conducting its own recruiting events as well as attending job fairs across the state and in Texas, where the competition for teachers was especially tough.
“Before, we would find that the recruiting stations next to us were sometime $10,000 to $20,000 higher with a teaching position. It’s difficult to compete with that,” she said.
“Now what we’re finding is that we are very competitive with them. We have a better playing field,” she said.
“And then we’re able to capitalize on the other things that we do to support our teachers. That includes having a stellar new teacher induction program that is through the whole year to support teachers, as well as all the resources we provide like our Teacher Center and Materials Center,” she said.
Both of those are housed in the RISD Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The Teacher Center contains equipment such as large-format printers and die cut machines to create classroom materials. The Material Center houses multimedia resources such as books, videos and models teachers can order online and have delivered to their classrooms.
RISD was also recently approved for sponsorship of H1B visas to hire foreign teachers and has already had one sponsorship approved, Trujillo said. It’s a process the district has been working on for about two years. Next will be gaining cap exempt status for the H1B visas, which will allow RISD to sponsor multiple teachers.
The district already employs about 30 teachers from foreign countries who are here on J1 visas. Those visas allow teachers to stay in the U.S. for up to five years, but most countries require that the individual return home when the visa expires.
Under the H1B visa, an individual can stay in the U.S. up to six years and can obtain permanent residency status.
Trujillo said about half the applications she is receiving are from other countries, many looking for the J1 visa sponsorship.
“We’re getting an inordinate amount of applicants that are interested in that program, and some of them are asking ‘Do you do H1B sponsorships?’ Up until this point we haven’t been able to,” she said.
Superintendent Luck said the H1B sponsorship will allow RISD to have more stability in its recruiting efforts.
“It gives us an opportunity to work on our recruitment a little differently, where before we were just at the mercy of so many factors,” he said, such as the requirements of an individual’s home country.
“We’ve got a group that’s here right now that unfortunately a lot of them are having to satisfy the original requirements of their visas where they go back. That’s not up to us,” he said.
Luck said the district has hired an immigration lawyer and worked with Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office and the U.S. State Department, but the teachers will likely have to honor the original agreement and return home.
Teachers who are in the U.S. on a J1 visa can repeat the program if they live outside the U.S. and still meet eligibility requirements, according to the State Department.
“Whenever they can fulfill that requirement we’re ready for them to come back and keep going if that’s allowed by their government,” Luck said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
