A local man whose murder trial ended last month with a deadlocked jury will be tried again this summer.
On Monday, 5th Judicial District Judge James Hudson scheduled the new trial of 35-year-old Christopher Smiley's for June 11 in Chaves County, per electronic court records.
Smiley is charged with second-degree murder in the May 2, 2021, deadly shooting of 27-year-old Bret Patrick.
A four-day trial in December concluded with a jury unable to reach a verdict on whether Smiley was guilty of second-degree murder, though they did convict him of tampering with evidence in that same case.
Prosecutors allege Smiley shot Patrick to death while the two men were standing outside their vehicles in the parking lot outside an Allsup's Convenience Store at 6000 South Main Street.
Smiley reportedly then fled the scene in a vehicle which was allegedly soon found abandoned on the shoulder of the Roswell Relief Route.
Investigators subsequently found a revolver, key fob to the abandoned vehicle, a hat, several articles of clothing and three bags of a substance believed to be methamphetamine buried on land adjacent to the road.
Prosecutors allege the items were hidden by Smiley after he allegedly left the store.
Timothy Rose, who prosecuted the case, and Doug Jones Witt, Smiley's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment before press time Thursday.
The setting for the trial came while Smiley appeared in court to be sentenced on the tampering with evidence case. He was given a total of seven years in prison for the crime, of which three were for the charge while another four were added because of Smiley's status as a habitual offender.
Smiley, who has been held in pre-trial detention since 2021 when he was first charged, begins his term of incarceration with 605 days of pre-sentence confinement.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
