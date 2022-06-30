A new look will greet visitors to the International UFO Museum and Research Center as the 2022 UFO Festival kicks off Friday.
Over the last few years, the museum, 114 N. Main St., has transformed from its original pegboard and matted picture displays to professionally designed and interactive displays, Director Karen Jaramillo said. The museum worked with Alan Trever, formerly of Roswell, with Redshift Productions, she said.
The first two phases of the project included information about UFOs and related pop culture, and phases three and four included displays on ancient aliens and close encounters, she said.
A new lab scene uses alien figures the museum has had and the most popular exhibit — the alien autopsy featuring a prop donated by Paul Davids, producer of the film “Roswell: The UFO Cover-up” — is now in the middle of the exhibit hall with some additional figures.
A new exhibit caused a bit of concern with the city, as a dumpster was parked in front of the museum on Main Street during its construction earlier this year.
“We had our crews working as fast as they could to get the job done. It was completed just before Memorial Day,” Jaramillo said.
The exhibit was designed by IDEUM Inc. of Corrales and features NASA and its telescopes.
“With STEM education in mind, there are three very large ‘Explore the Galaxy’ interactive screens and a simulation experience,” she said.
Some cosmetic changes have been made in the exhibit space, including new concrete floors by a local company, Liberty Coatings.
“The new floors are so nice and they really changed the look of the UFO Museum. The crew did a great job,” Jaramillo said.
The back wall of the museum now features a mural with a quote from Stanton Friedman, the scientist and UFO researcher who brought the world’s attention to Roswell with Maj. Jesse Marcel’s account of the crash.
“We are super excited for this weekend as the UFO Museum will be hosting our annual UFOlogist Invasion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the legendary recovery of a UFO outside of Roswell in 1947,” Jaramillo said.
The lineup includes guest speakers making their first appearances in Roswell, such as Luis Elizondo, the former director of AATIP, the Pentagon’s UFO/UAP program, who now advocates for more disclosure on the phenomena.
“There will be guest speakers with the most up-to-date information of the Roswell Incident and government secrecy. This year’s lectures and panels will be blowing people’s minds,” Jaramillo said.
The UFOlogist Invasion lectures and panels begin Friday morning at both the UFO Museum and the Roswell Convention Center’s meeting rooms A and B. The lectures in the museum’s north library and the convention center are free to the public.
For a full schedule of UFO Festival events, see the special section in Friday's edition of the Roswell Daily Record.
