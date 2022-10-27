20221027-LibraryBench.jpg

Donors Vlad Anorve, third from left, and Marie Manning, holding flowers, stand near the bench they have donated to the Library Park on North Richardson Avenue during a Wednesday morning dedication event. With them are, from left, MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez, City of Roswell Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Kathy Lay, MainStreet Roswell board member Jason Garcia and Roswell Public Library Director Enid Costley. Both Lay and Manning are former MainStreet Roswell executive directors.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The latest bench of the "Bottlecap to Benches" program has found its home at Library Park, which is on North Richardson Avenue between West Fourth and West Third streets.

The benches were donated by Vlad Anorve and Marie Manning and some groups with which they are affiliated. They are dedicated to Anorve's brother, Miguel Angel Anorve, and Manning's mother, Maryanne Listening Heart. Both were Roswell residents.