The latest bench of the "Bottlecap to Benches" program has found its home at Library Park, which is on North Richardson Avenue between West Fourth and West Third streets.
The benches were donated by Vlad Anorve and Marie Manning and some groups with which they are affiliated. They are dedicated to Anorve's brother, Miguel Angel Anorve, and Manning's mother, Maryanne Listening Heart. Both were Roswell residents.
Manning said her mother worked and volunteered for the city for many years. “She showed me that investing in the community doesn't just benefit the city, but you as well,” Manning said.
The “Bottlecap to Benches” program is coordinated by MainStreet Roswell. Recycled plastic bottlecaps collected by Roswell students and residents are made into benches, with sponsors able to dedicate them in honor of others.
Although MainStreet thought it might have to discontinue the program, it is continuing because the company that the city has worked with will continue to make the benches even after a buyout occurs, said MainStreet Roswell Executive Director Barbara Gomez.
People can continue to drop-off cap donations at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, 131 W. Second St., or Southwest Printers, 110 N. Pennsylvania Ave.
Roswell Public Library Director Enid Costley said another bench for the Library Park is expected in coming months.
The park is open daily to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and often used for library and community events.
“We want to use this as an outdoor program area,” she said. "And also as an area where businesses can come and take a break.”
Other benches have been placed along Main Street and at local schools.