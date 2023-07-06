Newsroom intern makes a splash in Roswell

Allison Carpenter, a senior at the University of New Mexico getting a bachelor's degree in journalism, spent a month in Roswell interning at the Roswell Daily Record. After graduation, she hopes to aim her journalistic lens on science and public health.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Allison Carpenter is the kind of person who will text you a photo of a crocheted potato with earnest-looking black eyes. She’s solidly Gen Z. She uses words like “derpy” and supports your decision to adopt a puppy, practicalities aside.

She’s not the kind of person who will take your nonsense lightly. Carpenter has, to use a cliché — which she herself would never do — a good head on her shoulders.