Newsroom intern makes a splash in Roswell

Allison Carpenter is the kind of person who will text you a photo of a crocheted potato with earnest-looking black eyes. She’s solidly Gen Z. She uses words like “derpy” and supports your decision to adopt a puppy, practicalities aside.
She’s not the kind of person who will take your nonsense lightly. Carpenter has, to use a cliché — which she herself would never do — a good head on her shoulders.
Carpenter, who is entering her senior year at the University of New Mexico this fall where she is earning a bachelor's degree in journalism, spent the month of June interning in the Roswell Daily Record’s newsroom.
On Tuesday, she was provided an opportunity to learn on the job when she went to cover a Fourth of July community event at a local swimming pool in Roswell — a public space, the name of which could be Anywhere, USA.
“You can't take photos,” a woman wearing aviator-style glasses informed Carpenter approximately two minutes after she arrived. The sun raged overhead. The woman crossed her arms. “You have to delete them.”
Working in her capacity as a news reporter, Carpenter had taken exactly one photo, a wide-angle shot that captured the scene from a distance.
The scenario brought up an interesting problem for Carpenter as she prepares for her future career as a journalist: What do you do when you're in a public space and you're told you can't take pictures?
“This specific community event is meant to boost summertime joy,” Carpenter says. Indeed, sounds of laughter and festive music swelled. The thick grass where she sat hummed with insects. Kids slid down the slide and splashed each other gleefully.
“In an event like this, it's not worth the fight. Even though it's legal to take pictures, it would end up being negative and not worth it. So I would simply choose to not cover the event.”
Strangely enough, almost precisely after Carpenter decided she wouldn’t cover the event, another employee approached and retracted the request for no photography. “You can take pictures,” she said, smiling warmly. “It's a public space.”
But by then the magic was gone. The story somehow had shifted — the angle now was journalistic integrity.
During the UFO Festival, another scenario unfolded where Carpenter confronted journalistic ethics. A woman donated blood and then passed out in the grass, seemingly dehydrated or worse. “I only took a picture when her face was turned away.” The story centered on safety protocols after blood donation.
Newspaper reporters work on behalf of the public and for the public good. “The goal is to help people tell their stories,” Carpenter says. “Most people know that's the goal and try to be supportive.”
Carpenter has learned specific strategies helpful for all of us. “The number one skill is leaving efficient voicemail,” she says. “No one ever answers their phone. You have to learn to say concisely why you're calling.”
Reporting on science and medicine is Carpenter’s career goal after she graduates in May 2024. “I hope to be settling down somewhere as a reporter, specifically a medicine and science reporter. I want to follow in the footsteps of people who reported on COVID-19 and worked for science and public health literacy.”
Ultimately, being a writer in a newsroom is a way to inspire social change. “Historically, journalism was the only field where women could assert their authority, so they were attracted to the field,” she says. “The reporter uses their own personal lens to tell a story, so the more women and diversity we have in journalism, the better stories we can tell.”
The wider the journalistic lens, the more wide-ranging parts of the community are given voice.
The journalistic ethics she puts into practice let her do the work with satisfaction. “I think it can be intimidating to put your foot in the door for any writing profession because it's such a publish or perish industry, but there are lots of people helping others get established.”
Certainly the internship at the Roswell Daily Record is a big part of supporting Carpenter’s long-term career and writing goals. “You have to be willing to put yourself out there,” Carpenter says. “You have to like what you're doing because at the end of the day, if you don't like what you're doing, you will be miserable.”
Being a reporter is like a day at the pool: you get outside, meet new people and sometimes get splashed. Everyone has a story. We only need someone, like Carpenter, to listen.
