East Hobson Road will be closed between Southeast Wells Street and U.S. 285 beginning Monday so contractor crews can reconstruct and widen that section of road in south Roswell. This phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 5.
During construction, residents and businesses will have access to their properties via alternate routes. Traffic will be directed to the detour routes. Roswell Air Center traffic will be detoured to the Relief Route and South Main Street.
This is the second phase of the project. The first phase, improving the shoulders of the road, was recently completed.
Final completion of the project is expected by the end of August. The project includes extending drainage culverts, building new shoulders, rehabilitating and overlaying pavement and restriping.