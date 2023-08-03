A Roswell legislator is asking the New Mexico Secretary of State to review her decision to deny referendum petitions aimed at overturning several recently passed laws.
In a letter dated July 19 and posted on his Facebook last week, New Mexico House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) urged Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to reconsider her position that the laws being sought for repeal are exempt from the referendum process.
Nibert, in his letter, said he has been approached by constituents about the secretary's rejection of the petitions related to six laws, and that she should rethink her position. The secretary must approve the petitions for the referendum process to move forward.
“If the required number of signatures are obtained, please place the measure on the ballot for the voters to affirm or annul the measure,” Nibert said. He reiterated that stance in an interview Tuesday with the Roswell Daily Record.
“I think she needs to revisit that because I think the constitution says the citizens have the right to question legislative action that has been signed into law by the governor and to place those measures on the ballot,” Nibert said.
A coalition of conservative groups and individuals across the state have been working to build support and amass signatures to use New Mexico's rarely exercised referendum process to nullify laws. They include measures protecting access to abortion services and gender-affirming health care and expanding voting rights, all passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor earlier this year.
Proponents of the referendum effort claim the laws passed by the Legislature infringe on parental rights and would compromise the integrity of the election system, and that New Mexico's voters should be able to weigh in on the matter.
Toulouse Oliver has rejected the petitions though, citing Article 4, Section 1 of the New Mexico Constitution, which says laws providing for public peace, health and safety are not subject to the referendum process.
So far, two court rulings, including one in June in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court, have concluded that the secretary of state has the authority to determine whether a petition is exempt from the referendum process.
But Nibert believes Toulouse Oliver's interpretation of which laws constitute the preservation of public peace, health and safety, would largely render the entire referendum process moot.
“I think if you do that, you really don't have much of an opportunity to question any piece of legislation that comes out because they all affect public health, safety and welfare,” he said.
Instead, he believes laws providing for public peace, health and safety should only apply to laws needed to address an ongoing issue and whose enactment is urgent.
On Wednesday, Alex Curtas, communications director for the Secretary of State's Office, said in an email that the Secretary of State stands by her denial of the referendum petitions, as well as the reasoning behind it.
“We appreciated Rep. Nibert’s letter but our office is confident in our position — which has also been affirmed by two different district courts already, that the SOS is within her authority on these referendum petition matters — and won’t be changing that,” Curtas said.
