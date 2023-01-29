New Mexico House Republicans made an abrupt change in their leadership team Friday by electing a Roswell lawmaker to be their House Minority Caucus whip.
The caucus met Friday, where according to a press release, they elected state Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, to the whip position, making him the party's second highest ranking member in the New Mexico House of Representatives.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected to work with our new leadership team (House Minority Floor Leader) Ryan Lane and (House Minority Caucus Chair) Gail Armstrong, and look forward to working to support New Mexico's interest as we debate public policy this session,” Nibert said in the release.
Nibert, who represents New Mexico House District 59, replaces state Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho as whip. The whip plays a crucial role in influencing and the caucus and developing the party's strategy on the floor.
A reason for Harper's ouster was not disclosed in the press release. When reached for comment Friday night, Lane declined to provide additional details, citing a rule that caucus meetings are confidential.
However, Lane said he is “very appreciative of all that Rep. Harper has and will continue to do for New Mexico.”
The change comes after New Mexico House Republicans overhauled their leadership team in December following the midterm elections.
Lane, a second term member of the House, was made minority leader after then-minority leader and current state representative Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, opted not to again seek the leadership post.
Harper, who has represented New Mexico House District 57 since 2013 and has been the party's point person on tax policy, was elected by his fellow House Republicans as minority whip.
Harper could not be reached for comment before press time, but state Rep. Candy Ezzell, R-Roswell, said while Harper is capable, many of the newer members of the caucus who were behind his ascension to the leadership post, did not fully grasp the level of commitment required of a whip both in the legislature and on the campaign trail.
“They had no idea how much time it was going to take out of a person's life,” Ezzell said noting Harper is the father of four children as well as a research engineer at Sandia National Laboratories.
Nibert himself said he was “flabbergasted” by his selection, but that his fellow House Republicans nominated him and elected him by acclamation.
"So I was a little surprised by it. I wasn't expecting it and I certainly wasn't vying for it," he explained.
Why he was chosen is something Nibert said he doesn't know for sure, but that following the December leadership elections, the Caucus did receive feedback about the fact no one from southeast New Mexico was in leadership.
“People were kind of upset about that and I think they see me as bridging that gap,” he said.
For four decades, Nibert has been an attorney in the oil and gas department of Hinkle Sharor LLP, where he has been a partner since 1988.
From 2007 to 2015, Nibert represented District 5 on the Chaves County Board of Commissioners. He was first elected to represent the House District 59 seat in 2016. He was unopposed last November in his bid for a fourth term.
Currently, Nibert serves on the House Judiciary Committee; House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee; and the House Rules and Order of Business Committee.
