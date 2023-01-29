State Rep. Greg Nibert

State Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, of House District 59 speaks to a meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women in November of 2019. The New Mexico House Republican Caucus announced Friday they had elected Nibert House Minority Caucus Whip. 

 Roswell Daily Record File Photo

New Mexico House Republicans made an abrupt change in their leadership team Friday by electing a Roswell lawmaker to be their House Minority Caucus whip.

The caucus met Friday, where according to a press release, they elected state Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, to the whip position, making him the party's second highest ranking member in the New Mexico House of Representatives.