Two proposals to curb the broad powers held by the governor during protracted emergencies were rejected by the New Mexico House Judiciary Committee Thursday.
Following 40 minutes of discourse, questioning and public comment, the committee voted 7 to 4 for motions to table House Bill 80 and House Joint Resolution 3.
Democrats, who command a majority on the committee, supported the tabling motions, while the panel's Republicans, which included the chief sponsor of both measures House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell), opposed them.
As a result, the committee's vote snuffed out any chance of either the bill or joint resolution reaching the floor during the current 60-day session. The legislation had gained some momentum earlier in the session when a bipartisan majority in the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee advanced both measures to the Judiciary Committee.
However, before Thursday's hearing, Nibert told the Roswell Daily Record he was warned by his Democratic colleagues who sit on the Judiciary Committee that his two initiatives would receive a much less favorable reception.
“I've been told I should not expect them to pass,” he said.
The hearing though was the furthest along the legislative process that either proposal had advanced since Nibert began advocating for the two measures in 2020. In the past when they reached the Judiciary Committee, Nibert's proposals would not receive a hearing.
House Bill 80 would cause any emergency declaration issued by a governor to expire after 90 days unless the Legislature is called into session before then. All 112 lawmakers would then have the chance to offer their perspectives as well as debate policy and appropriate money related to the emergency.
Under the bill, a simple majority in both chambers could move to alter, end, suspend or extend an emergency order. If no such action is taken, the governor would be granted a 60-day extension, before the end of which the Legislature would have to again be called into session.
That process would continue until the emergency order either lapses or is repealed.
House Joint Resolution 3 would send the matter to New Mexico voters so they would decide whether to amend the state constitution. Unlike the bill, the amendment would require any changes made to the order or any decision to end it have the support of three-fifths of members in each chamber to take effect.
Nibert told the committee most statewide emergencies are short in duration and typically consist of a wildfire or weather event, situations that would be unaffected by House Bill 80 or House Joint Resolution 3.
“Weren't talking about those emergencies, we are talking about those long, prolonged emergencies that require additional resources,” he explained.
Nibert began to advocate such changes to the emergency powers that are at the disposal of the executive branch during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham used that authority to limit the transmission of COVID-19 by suspending the operations of public schools, private businesses or large scale events.
He said at the time constituents approached him and asked what he as a lawmaker could do to affect those orders. Nibert explained he learned New Mexico and most other state legislatures after the 9/11 attacks voted to cede much of the authority they held during statewide emergencies to the executive branch, so they could respond more swiftly and with greater flexibility.
That resulted in the governor accumulating power on matters typically handled by the Legislature.
“This effort is an effort to claw back some of that power we gave the executive in 2001,” he said.
As a co-equal branch of government, Nibert argues the Legislature has a right and obligation to weigh in during emergencies and that both of his proposals would give them the power to do that.
“We would have a seat at the table, we would have the ability to bring forth the concerns of the citizens that we represent, the impacts on our communities and to make requests,” Nibert said.
Supporters of both measures say the governor should have had more input from the public on the impacts the orders had. Those such as Sarah Smith, of the New Mexico Freedom Alliance, a conservative grassroots organization, argued Nibert's proposals would do just that.
“This bill gives a good balance in restoring the separation of powers in New Mexico since it allows the state government to respond to the state emergencies quickly while also then allowing the Legislature to represent the needs of their constituents if the emergency lasts more than 90 days,” Smith said.
Nibert also sought to refute the claim that during emergencies, such as the first months of the pandemic, it might be too dangerous for lawmakers to convene at the roundhouse. He noted that under the New Mexico Constitution when there is an insurrection and martial law is declared, the legislature must be called into session.
“It would be dangerous for us to come up here and meet, yet the Constitution requires us to do that,” he stated.
But opponents of the proposals if adopted could have unintended consequences. Laura McCarthy, the state forester with the New Mexico Forestry Division at the New Mexico Department of Energy Minerals and Natural Resources, worried the measures could place constraints on the state's ability to reimburse local governments using federal funds for wildfire response activities.
“It often takes us 18 to 24 months to get reimbursed,” she said. McCarthy noted that a requirement of receiving federal funds is that an emergency order remain in place until those reimbursements are made. She added to make that work would require a lot of special sessions.
Nibert responded that in such a situation the Legislature before the 90-day time limit could come into session for a day and waive the requirement to meet every 60 days.
“There is nothing in that prevents us as a body from doing so. We have the authority as a legislative body to enact laws doing so,” he added.
Some committee members though believed the proposals were not needed, noting that under the New Mexico Constitution the Legislature can call itself into session for any reason with the backing of three-fifths of each chamber. State Rep. Matthew McQueen (D-Albuquerque) said they could have done so at any point during the pandemic if they felt the need.
“When I consider your legislation and what it would do, I think it's unnecessary,” McQueen said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
