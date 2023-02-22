House Minority Whip Greg Nibert

House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) addresses an audience at a November 2019 meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women. Last week, two proposals that would curtail some of the governor's powers during public emergencies that last more than 90 days, were defeated Feb. 16 in the New Mexico House Judiciary Committee by a 7-4 vote. 

 File Photo

Two proposals to curb the broad powers held by the governor during protracted emergencies were rejected by the New Mexico House Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Following 40 minutes of discourse, questioning and public comment, the committee voted 7 to 4 for motions to table House Bill 80 and House Joint Resolution 3.