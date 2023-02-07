pakeview

In this file photo from November 2021, Roswell police vehicles block an intersection after three local schools were briefly placed on lockdown. A state house bill introduced last week in the legislature would fund a pilot program for some schools to purchase high-tech software to detect the presence of firearms through surveillance video. 

 Alex Ross Photo

House Minority Whip Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, is sponsoring legislation that would create and fund a regional pilot program for the use of software that can detect the potential presence of firearms on school property with security cameras.

Firearms on School Property Software, House Bill 295, would provide $2.5 million from the state’s general fund to provide schools in Chaves and other counties in the southeast region of the state — including Quay and Guadalupe — with software that would enhance the effectiveness of security cameras.