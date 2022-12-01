Protesters against pandemic restrictions

Demonstrators gather on South Main Street in July 2020 to protest against the public health orders of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham related to the COVID-19 pandemic. House District 59 state Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, said Tuesday he intends to reintroduce both legislation and a proposed state constitutional amendment to curtail the emergency powers Lujan Grisham used to issue public health orders in the early days of the pandemic. 

 Alex Ross Photo

Despite strong past opposition from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and leading Democratic lawmakers, a local legislator confirmed Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming 60-day legislative session, that he will once again file legislation and a proposed constitutional amendment to curtail some of the governor's emergency powers.

“I've already got it drafted and it will be pre-filed in a few weeks,” state Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, told the Roswell Daily Record Tuesday in a phone interview about both the legislation and the House Joint Resolution.