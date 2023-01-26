A bill to curtail some of the governor's emergency powers has passed a key legislative committee, part of a years-long effort by a Chaves County lawmaker.
On Wednesday, the State, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee in the New Mexico House of Representatives voted 8 to 1 to pass House Bill 80 (H.B. 80) with a “do pass recommendation.”
House Majority Leader Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque and the lone committee member against passage, made a motion to table H.B. 80, but that measure failed by 7 to 2.
House District 59 state Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, who introduced the bill, told the Roswell Daily Record after the Committee vote that he is pleased with the outcome.
“It lived to see another day,” Nibert said of the bill.
The proposal next will go before the House Judiciary Committee, where the bill in previous years has died. Nibert acknowledged the challenging path ahead, but said he hopes it will be allowed to move forward.
“This is a bill that needs to be debated on the House floor, win or lose,” he said.
For years, Nibert has pushed legislation to place limits on the broad authority that a governor has in New Mexico to deal with public emergencies, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under H.B. 80, a state emergency declaration would end after 90 days, unless the governor called the legislature into a special session to discuss the circumstances around it and shape policy to help react to it.
Lawmakers by a simple majority in both the New Mexico House and Senate could move to terminate, amend, suspend or extend the emergency declaration.
If the legislature adjourns without taking such action, the emergency would be extended for another 60 days. Every 60 days the legislature would have to be called back into session as long as the emergency remained in place.
Nibert has also introduced the proposal in the form of an amendment to the state constitution. House Joint Resolution 3 would send the language in H.B. 80 to New Mexico voters for their approval.
Under the proposed amendment though, it would take a three-fifths majority to cancel or make changes to a public emergency declaration.
At the committee meeting, Nibert said most state emergencies are weather-related and short in duration, but his proposals are meant to address prolonged emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic that is now moving into its third year.
Nibert first introduced the bill and companion constitutional amendment during a special session of the legislature in June 2020, saying the legislature was largely sidelined when it came to the state's response to the pandemic.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has used her emergency power during the pandemic to suspend the operation of businesses, prohibit public gatherings and other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Critics argue the legislature should have had more of an opportunity to weigh in on that response.
“We need a seat at the table to discuss those matters going forward,” Nibert said.
Supporters said people impacted by an emergency and the state response to it is less likely to be able to reach the governor to express concerns or offer feedback than they are their local legislators.
“The average person can get in contact with their legislators because you live in the communities you represent,” said Hannif Sealy, second vice president of the Black Democratic Caucus who was at the committee meeting and spoke in favor of the proposal.
One of the co-sponsors state Rep. Martin Zamora, R-Clovis, said he represents many agriculture producers, who found it difficult to abide by COVID-19 rules imposed by the state. He added that not only did his constituents have trouble reaching out to the governor's office, but many lawmakers did too.
Opponents say some of the requirements for an emergency to be extended would not have been able to have been met in 2020, such as meeting in person for a special session at the Roundhouse.
“Ninety days into the pandemic, it wasn't safe for us to come up here,” Chasey said.
Given New Mexico's all-volunteer legislature that lacks paid full-time staff or the ability to quickly assemble, she argued, the legislature as it currently is structured would not be equipped to deal with such issues in a timely manner.
Chasey did say though she would perhaps support it if the proposal was done as part of modernizing the Legislature, something that has been a major topic in the current session.
“But I'm not willing to go here yet,” she said of the bill.
Some supporters also indicated more work needs to be done. State Rep. Natalie Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, the committee vice chair who voted to pass the bill out of committee, said offering and providing information and feedback to both the governor and constituents is key to keeping people safe.
But she expressed unease with another state law that caps at $750,000 the amount of money a governor is able to unilaterally spend on an emergency. She worries that could compromise safety and effectiveness to an emergency response in the 90 days before the Legislature meets.
“Seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars is not enough to deal with a one-day tornado emergency, much less a 90-day span of time,” she said.
Nibert responded that under state law, executive agencies and departments can shift dollars that have already been budgeted to address an emergency. Figueroa said she still had concerns because to receive federal funds to address emergencies the state has to provide matching funds, something that must be done on timelines set by the federal government.
“So well I agree with the core of this, unless that piece is addressed right alongside of it, I would not be able to vote for it on the floor,” Figueroa said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
