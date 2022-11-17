ETZ Commission

Some of the members of the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, seen during a September meeting at the Chaves County Administrative Center. From left are Matthew Bristol, Royce "Pancho" Maples, Mona Kirk and Neil Roe.

 Daily Record File Photo

The “not in my backyard” philosophy that has been voiced at many county meetings regarding community solar projects prevailed Tuesday night when the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Commission voted against three proposed projects after hearing objections from county residents.

The decision of the citizens' group, which met at the Chaves County Administrative Center, will be final unless appealed to the ETZ Authority, which consists of Roswell city councilors and Chaves County commissioners. The ETZ groups make zoning and permitting decisions for county properties near the Roswell city limits.