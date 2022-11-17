The “not in my backyard” philosophy that has been voiced at many county meetings regarding community solar projects prevailed Tuesday night when the Roswell-Chaves County Extraterritorial Commission voted against three proposed projects after hearing objections from county residents.
The decision of the citizens' group, which met at the Chaves County Administrative Center, will be final unless appealed to the ETZ Authority, which consists of Roswell city councilors and Chaves County commissioners. The ETZ groups make zoning and permitting decisions for county properties near the Roswell city limits.
Two of the projects were proposed by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources LLC, based in Florida. The company is the operator of a utility-scale solar project northeast of Roswell near Pine Lodge Road and is at work now to expand it.
One of its projects would have been near those solar installations on Horizon Road. Another would have been on the south side of West Second Street near South Brown Road.
A third case heard Tuesday also proposed a project for West Second Street, but on the north side and a bit further west. That project has an unofficial address of 5307 W. Second St. It was brought forward by Energy Management Inc. (EMI), based in Boston.
A fourth project on the agenda proposed by SolarStone Partners for property near U.S. 380 and Bosque Road remains tabled. Commission members originally decided to put it on hold during their Oct. 18 meeting. Chaves County Director of Planning and Zoning Louis Jaramillo said the prospective project developers of that project requested to hold off on having a request for a special use permit reconsidered until after Dec. 1, when the state's request for proposals process opens.
Even people living several miles away from the West Second Street projects came to protest.
They voiced complaints that have been heard frequently in connection to these types of projects, new to the state with the passage of the Community Solar Act in April 2021. Project developers have disagreed with many of the objections, noting that community solar programs have operated without problems in many states for years and, in some cases, next to farms, homes and businesses.
Residents' concerns include that the solar installations surrounded by fencing of six to eight feet will deter from scenic views and hurt property values. Some said they have heard that solar panels create a “heat island effect” that could raise temperatures by as much as 60 degrees Fahrenheit, although some studies have indicated that heat dissipates within 100 feet of the panels. Others worried about possible radiation, with NextEra presenting in its documents information about scientific organizations that have concluded that electric and magnetic fields (EMF) do not present health hazards. Some residents also expressed concerns that the panels contain hazardous substances, which the developers said is not the case with their products.
A few talking about the West Second Street projects said that they don't oppose community solar but don't think a heavily trafficked road and an area that could be developed commercially is the appropriate site for them.
The distance away that several protestors lived from the proposed EMI project prompted commission member Matthew Bristol to make the only motion of the night which was a genuine desire to approve a special use permit, but three of the other commissioners voted against it.
“If you want to complain about what your next-door neighbor is doing, that's one thing,” said Bristol. “But when you want to start complaining about people a mile-and-half away doing something with their land, I think that is a different ballgame.”
The Horizon Road project by NextEra had three people speaking against it. Several residents also complained about the current construction by NextEra to expand the utility-scale solar project, saying noise, traffic and habitat disturbances affecting pets and wildlife have been troublesome. Jaramillo said the construction is unrelated to the community solar project, but he said that his department would look at what might be done concerning the construction to mitigate residents' concerns.
Since the state promulgated the rules for the community solar program, the ETZ Commission, the ETZ Authority and the Chaves County Board of Commissioners have heard numerous rezoning and permit requests related to community solar projects, approving many but also typically rejecting those that neighboring property owners didn't want. Jaramillo said the ETZ meeting next month likely will see a few more cases related to potential projects.
The state program has set initial caps until July 2024 on community solar project power generation, with 200 megawatts allowed statewide and 45 megawatts in the Southwestern Public Service, or Xcel Energy, service area of southeastern New Mexico. Individual projects are limited to five megawatts, but the southeast region of the state could see more than nine projects once project awards are made by the state solar program administrator in March because some projects will generate less than five megawatts.
