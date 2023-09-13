New Mexico author and educator inspires superhero readers

Severo Martinez, dressed as his character Ralph the Reader, visited Washington Avenue Elementary on Tuesday with his sidekick Ricky the Roadrunner. 

 Sarah Treschl Photo

The superhero wore denim jeans, the cuffs neatly tucked in ruby red boots that staccato click-clacked when he walked. A gold belt, studded with the red sun symbol of the Zia people, wrapped around his cobalt blue T-shirt, a superhero’s letter ‘R’ stamped on his chest.

When book characters come to life and visit your elementary school — and read you a story that includes your town’s very own UFO-themed McDonald’s restaurant — you’re having a magical day. Some might say a very happy day, especially when you’re delivered a Happy Meal following the read-aloud.