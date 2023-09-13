The superhero wore denim jeans, the cuffs neatly tucked in ruby red boots that staccato click-clacked when he walked. A gold belt, studded with the red sun symbol of the Zia people, wrapped around his cobalt blue T-shirt, a superhero’s letter ‘R’ stamped on his chest.
When book characters come to life and visit your elementary school — and read you a story that includes your town’s very own UFO-themed McDonald’s restaurant — you’re having a magical day. Some might say a very happy day, especially when you’re delivered a Happy Meal following the read-aloud.
Severo Martinez, author of the bilingual book “Welcome to New Mexico/Esto Es Nuevo Mexico,” is visiting 74 schools across the state dressed as his main character, superhero Ralph the Reader. “His superpower is he can read anything that anybody puts in front of him,” says Martinez with a grin.
On Tuesday, Martinez’s mission was to read a book to 35 second graders from Washington Avenue Elementary School. “Ricky is a really cool name,” one second grader said when Martinez mentioned his sidekick, Ricky the Roadrunner. A large Promethean display showed the pages of the book in bursts of bright primary colors.
Martinez and the New Mexico Public Education Department have a goal to improve reading proficiency in New Mexico schools where proficiency is currently low compared to other states.
“Are you guys the Roadrunners at this school?” Martinez asked, referring to the school mascot. “Yes!” they all exclaimed in unison.
Nicholas Snowberger, owner of multiple McDonald’s locations in Roswell, joined Martinez to read the book out loud to students. Snowberger wore a cream-colored athletic jacket with red racing stripes. “I eat there!” one student delightedly announced to his friends, pointing at Snowberger’s familiar red and gold colored T-shirt. “I eat there, too!” several students responded in a flurry of excitement.
McDonald’s is the primary sponsor of the reading initiative and provided free copies of the book to each child. When Martinez revealed the page with the UFO-themed McDonald’s, students made a collective gasp. “I like the Big Mac,” a child broadcast.
“I have a very important question for you,” Martinez said. “What do you want to be when you grow up?”
“I want to work at McDonald’s” said a boy in a black jacket, wiggling a loose tooth. Two other children agreed. They likely imagined themselves in the restaurant, having fun as they climbed on the indoor play structure.
“I want to be a teacher,” said a girl. “A librarian,” said a child with a big bow in her hair.
“I want to write books,” said another student. “I want to be a fisherman,” said a boy. “I want to be a puppet showman,” said someone else.
“All of those jobs that you mention, guess what?” Martinez asked. “If you can’t read, you can’t do any of those jobs. That’s why reading and writing are so important.”
Martinez said New Mexico is making some gains in literacy since 2018, partly due to training 9,000 early childhood teachers across the state in the science of reading — which is “what’s going on in kids’ brains as they learn to read.”
Watching Martinez interact with students, the science of reading was on full display. The sounds of language are critical in learning to read. Kids clapped out the rhythms of different words; Martinez stretched out the noises of words and enunciated syllables. He used a flavorful vocabulary and spoke in both English and Spanish.
“Touch your nose if you can hear me,” Martinez said when the students got a bit noisy in their excitement. “Let’s all clap out the same beat to make beautiful music.” A girl tapped her lap and nodded along. “I’m good at music,” she said.
Martinez encouraged the students to be proud of themselves and their community. “Each one of you has your own personal story. We are all unique.”
Dressing up as the main character of the story is inspiring, sure, but getting students to see themselves in the story and surrounding them with the people and places they’re familiar with empowers them. They learn their story is important. “Be proud of who you are. Be proud of how you were raised.”
Martinez spent his childhood in northern New Mexico, and he has witnessed firsthand the value of seeing one’s own experience in literature. Martinez serves as literacy director of the New Mexico Public Education Department, and he taught early grades in Albuquerque for eight years at a bilingual school.
“It’s very important to have pride in where you come from.” The details of the story are familiar. Kids learn about the state mammal (black bear), the state bird (roadrunner) and the oldest capital city in the nation — Santa Fe.
Snowberger handed out shirts and Happy Meals to the students. He offered to answer questions about the iconic fast food joint. “My mom doesn’t like McDonald’s,” a student said, making the adults laugh. “Well, I like you a little bit better than I like your mom,” Snowberger riffed.
“Who is Ronald McDonald?” another student wanted to know.
“I would tell you, but if I told you his secret identity, it wouldn’t be a mystery anymore,” Snowberger replied. “I know who it is,” a student whispered. As we all know, a good mystery story piques attention.
The students voted on which is better — a cheeseburger Happy Meal or a chicken nugget Happy Meal. Overwhelmingly, chicken nuggets won.
Fanfare erupted when Ricky the Roadrunner arrived. “Ricky asks students to do one thing. Do your very best to become a superhero reader,” Martinez said.
The students received bookmarks with blank spaces to keep track of the books they read. When they reach 10 books, they can trade the bookmarks in for a free Happy Meal. The school received a grant award to buy materials, curriculum and professional development for literacy programming.
Over apple slices and breakfast biscuits, the kids showed each other the toys inside their Happy Meals. “No one look inside of mine,” a boy said. He was creating a story in his mind — one where he has a treasure he’ll reveal only when the time is right.
From their time with Ralph the Reader and Ricky the Roadrunner, the students understand the power of story — and the necessity of making themselves the author, surrounded by the details of their own experience.
By sharing a story, Martinez provided the students a superhero cape and sent them on their way toward their next adventure.
