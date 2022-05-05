New Mexico residents will receive more than $880,000 from a multistate settlement with Intuit Inc., the owner of TurboTax, which prosecutors have claimed deceived consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free.
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced the settlement on Wednesday as part of a $141 million agreement to reimburse “consumers across the nation who were unfairly charged” from 2016 to 2018, a press release stated.
About $2.5 million of the settlement will be used for administrative costs, with the rest intended to be used to reimburse about 4.4 million customers nationwide. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement. Most people will receive $30 for each year they paid when they were eligible for free tax filing.
About 28,535 New Mexico consumers will receive $883,587.04. Those affected will be notified automatically and will receive a check in the mail.
“An investigation was necessary to secure restitution from Intuit due to deceptive tactics that take advantage of low-income families and that mislead consumers,” said Balderas.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, TurboTax had two free versions. One was offered through the IRS Free File Program, which Intuit withdrew from in July 2021. The other was a commercial product called “TurboTax Free Edition,” designed to be free only for taxpayers with what Intuit defined as “simple returns.”
The legal action against Intuit claimed that Intuit aggressively marketed the “Free Edition” product and stressed the “free” nature of the product as the primary or sole point of its advertising campaigns, when it was free for only one-third of U.S. taxpayers.
Prosecutors also alleged that Intuit hid or directed consumers away from the IRS Free File option in internet searches and on its website.
Intuit posted a statement saying that, under the agreement it “admitted no wrongdoing.”
“Intuit is clear and fair with its customers, including with the nearly 100 million Americans who filed their taxes free of charge with our products over the last 8 years — more than all other tax prep software companies combined,” Intuit Executive Vice President and General Counsel Kerry McLean said. “In coming to a resolution on this matter, we admitted no wrongdoing and are pleased to be able to continue our strong partnership with governments to best serve the needs of taxpayers across the country.”
In addition to the monetary settlement, Intuit also has agreed to change how it promotes and offers online tax preparation programs. That includes stopping its “free, free, free” ads for programs that charge fees and to do better about informing users about whether they are eligible to file taxes for free.
The Federal Trade Commission assisted in the investigation that was led by attorney generals in New York and Tennessee and involved attorney generals’ offices in several other states.