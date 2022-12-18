Amendment One

New Mexico's entire Congressional delegation, save outgoing member U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-2), joined 70% of NM voters in supporting Amendment 1. Many members, including Melanie Stansbury (NM-D-1) seen here in Albuquerque Aug. 18., stumped for the amendment throughout the summer. The focus is now on Herrell. Congressional Democrats, including her successor Gabe Vasquez, believe she holding up passage of federal legislation that would allow the amendment to take effect.

 Clarke Condé Photo

New Mexico Democrats are calling on U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell to actively back a plan to win congressional authorization of a voter-approved state constitutional amendment to use money from New Mexico's Permanent Fund to subsidize early childhood education programs.

In November, 70 % of New Mexico voters passed the proposed amendment to the state's constitution known as Amendment One, but Congress must pass concurring legislation allowing the amendment to take effect. Something that if enacted will provide millions of dollars more for public school and early childhood education.