New Mexico Democrats are calling on U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell to actively back a plan to win congressional authorization of a voter-approved state constitutional amendment to use money from New Mexico's Permanent Fund to subsidize early childhood education programs.
In November, 70 % of New Mexico voters passed the proposed amendment to the state's constitution known as Amendment One, but Congress must pass concurring legislation allowing the amendment to take effect. Something that if enacted will provide millions of dollars more for public school and early childhood education.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, as well as U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Ledger Fernandez, all Democrats, in a joint statement Friday urged Herrell, the state's only Republican member of Congress, to back passage of such legislation before lawmakers leave for the holiday break.
“As proud parents and products of public schools, we urge Congresswoman Herrell to help pass legislation concurring with Constitutional Amendment One and following the will of the people of New Mexico,” she said.
Herrell, who was defeated in her bid for re-election in November, did not respond to requests for comment before press time. She is the only member of the state's delegation not to sign on as either a sponsor, or co-sponsor, of the legislation.
Friday's joint statement accuses Republicans of working to thwart passage of the legislation. “House Republicans are actively working to delay federal action in Congress to support these investments in our children that would help change the trajectory of our state,” the statement says.
Democrats believe the best avenue to winning authorization from Congress is to include legislation in a spending bill for the coming year. Doing so though would require bipartisan support from members who sit on both the House Natural Resources and the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
The top-ranking Republican on the Natural Resources Committee, Bruce Westerman of Arkansas though opposes the inclusion of the bill in the spending package.
Herrell's successor, Democrat Gabe Vasquez, who will be sworn in next month said he is “incredibly disappointed” that Herrell is not backing the legislation and believes she has the chance to ensure its passage.
“If Representative Herrell was to change her mind and go to Representative Westerman and indicate her support for this bill, I believe it would be included in the omnibus package,” he said to the Roswell Daily Record Friday.
Should the bill not pass before lawmakers leave for their recess, the bill would have to be reintroduced in the next Congress and would have to go through the legislative process all over again.