New Mexico Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said that he thinks a non-attainment designation regarding air-quality standards for New Mexico counties in the Permian Basin is coming at some point, just not in the next few months.

Kenney, who once worked for the air quality program for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said that he was able to speak with Region 6 EPA administrators about its decision regarding a possible non-attainment designation for the Permian Basin. That classification indicates that counties or regions are not in compliance with federal air-quality standards, requiring state government officials to take steps to reduce future emissions.