New Mexico Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said that he thinks a non-attainment designation regarding air-quality standards for New Mexico counties in the Permian Basin is coming at some point, just not in the next few months.
Kenney, who once worked for the air quality program for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said that he was able to speak with Region 6 EPA administrators about its decision regarding a possible non-attainment designation for the Permian Basin. That classification indicates that counties or regions are not in compliance with federal air-quality standards, requiring state government officials to take steps to reduce future emissions.
“They confirmed for me that there is no change in direction, that they are still working on the modeling and monitoring information,” Kenney said Tuesday afternoon. “What they thought they may be able to move forward to, which is the redesignation, is still on target, but just later in the year.”
Kenney made his remarks in response to news stories that followed the Jan. 4 publication of the fall 2022 Unified Regulatory Agenda by the federal government that indicated that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decided not to include its discretionary action called “redesignation of the Permian Basin regarding the 2015 ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards.” That put the action in a “pending” or “inactive” status.
Groups representing oil and gas producers in New Mexico and Texas had released statements supporting the “halting” of the redesignation. The Texas Oil and Gas Association called the decision “the correct one.” The Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, which has its administrative offices in Roswell and about 350 members, issued a statement saying, “IPANM strongly argued that such a designation is unfounded and would have been devastating to millions of people who rely on Permian production for heat, food and countless other life-sustaining resources." Both groups also expressed their views that the Permian Basin operators have made great strides in reducing emissions in recent years and are among the “cleanest” oil and gas producers in the world.
The process to declare counties or regions as non-attainment zones regarding ozone pollutants cannot begin until the action is given “active” status in a future Unified Regulatory Agenda. The next agenda is not expected to be published for at least six months. Even after that, several steps would have to occur, including a public comment period, before a non-attainment decision could be made.
Should a non-attainment designation occur for New Mexico and West Texas counties in the Permian Basin, state officials would have to develop State Improvement Plans to reduce pollutants, cooperating with each other to do so.
Kenney said that the New Mexico Environment Department does not intend to change any of its permitting or emissions regulations as a result of the EPA decision and instead will move forward with plans to ask the New Mexico Legislature for funding to help it respond to what it considers to be the “inevitability” of the non-attainment designation in coming months or years.
“We know the data. We know what the compliance rates look like for the oil and gas industry. We are not surprised that this is the trend, and we are still seeking our appropriations from the Legislature to help us prepare for this inevitability.”
In its budget presentation to the Legislative Finance Committee in December, the Environment Department asked for a one-time $2 million appropriation specifically related to remediating air-quality problems in southeast New Mexico, that would be in addition to other funding for the department concerning air-quality compliance efforts.
Kenney added that multiple years of data from the Carlsbad emissions monitoring station indicate that the federal standards regarding eight-hour ozone levels exceed the maximum allowed. Ground-level ozone is a major source of smog.
In August, the EPA conducted flyovers of the Permian Basin to collect new emissions data. The results from that flyover have not been released publicly or to Kenney yet. He said that the data would have been quickly available but that correlating emissions information to oil and gas operators would take time.