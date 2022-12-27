Despite internal divides and scant gains in November's midterm elections in New Mexico, a top official with the state Republican Party says she is optimistic about her party's prospects moving forward.
“I would say don't give into media hype, don't get down. It's all a matter of perspective. We are going in the right direction,” Mari Trujillo Spinelli, secretary of the Republican Party of New Mexico, told an audience in Roswell.
Spinelli made the remarks at the Roswell Convention Center Wednesday during the December monthly meeting of the Chaves County Federated Republican Women.
A wife and mother of two from Albuquerque, who works in the medical device field, Spinelli was re-elected to the secretary position at the Dec. 3 state party convention in Las Cruces.
The visit by Spinelli comes over a month after Republicans' underwhelming showing in the November midterm elections.
Republicans were expected to rack up substantial victories across the nation this year, aided by high inflation; President Joe Biden's lackluster approval ratings and longstanding historical precedent that the party opposite that of a sitting president does well in midterm elections.
However the "Red Wave" some predicted would sweep Republicans into power up and down the ticket turned out to be more of a ripple. The party fell short of its aim of taking the U.S. Senate, and while they did manage to win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, they will have only a 9-seat margin.
In New Mexico, where Democrats have held every statewide executive office, as well as healthy majorities in both legislative chambers and New Mexico's high courts for the last four years, the end result was even more grim.
U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, the only Republican in the state's congressional delegation, was unseated by Democrat Gabriel Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor.
Spinelli attributed the feeling of gloom felt by many conservatives to over the top expectations amplified by the media and political observers.
“Unfortunately, in my experience, and in my opinion, when the media is all hyped up about something it's not going to happen,” she told the audience.
Like many in the party, Spinelli blamed losses on redistricting. Maps of the new congressional and legislative districts were drafted by the Democratic-led Legislature and approved by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, also a Democrat.
Under the maps, boundaries of New Mexico's three congressional districts were reconfigured, most notably in the 2nd Congressional District represented by Herrell.
Previously the 2nd District was made up of the lower half of the state and leaned heavily conservative.
But under the new map, some heavily Republican areas in the southeast were shifted out of the 2nd District and replaced with the more liberal-leaning areas of west Albuquerque and the South Valley.
Spinelli noted that Herrell was defeated by 1,350 votes, a reminder that every vote can be crucial, and the party can be competitive in a revamped district where Democrats hold an edge.
“Some people think 'oh my vote doesn't matter. Guys, 1,000 more votes would have gotten Yvette Herrell re-elected in a heavily gerrymandered (district),” she said.
State Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, the architect of the map, has repeatedly denied it was conceived to give Democrats an unfair advantage, but the map was instead created to make the 2nd and 3rd Districts more competitive.
A lawsuit was filed last year by the state party and others, arguing the new maps violate the state constitution by diluting the votes of Republicans. The New Mexico Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in that case next month.
Spinelli says the party feels good about their chances in court, citing a lawsuit in another blue state, New York, where justices disallowed a map that gave a lopsided advantage to congressional Democrats.
Unfair redistricting practices, she said, also hampered Republican chances of making inroads in the New Mexico House of Representatives.
Democrats will have a 20-seat majority in the chamber come January, but Republicans did manage to unseat one incumbent in House District 32. In that race Republican Jenifer Jones ousted state Rep. Candie Sweetser, D-Deming, by 46 votes.
“Even with all that gerrymandering, we held the line and we gained a seat. That's a win,” Spinelli said.
In comments that echoed those Steve Pearce, chair of the Republican Party, has made to the media following the midterms. Spinelli said while the party fell short in many legislative races, they did improve upon their showing in the 2018 midterm elections.
“Based on the numbers from 2018 to now in 2022, we have narrowed that gap, which again is also a win, from 15 to 20 point losses to about 4 to 5 points. So we are going in the right direction,” she said.
Spinelli said after the address, the erosion of faith among many Republicans in the electoral system and misinformation that the 2020 election was stolen, also has adversely impacted the party by causing confusion among some of its voters.
The state party, she said is developing a plan using a get out the vote program, working to further its grassroots efforts and coming up with a precinct-level program designed to get candidates elected at the local level.
“That is being communicated to all our county chairs and all our county chairs are being worked with, and talked to and additional trainings are coming,” she said.
Meanwhile the party is also working to heal internal rifts that have on occasion spilled out into the open.
Although, he was re-elected chairman with 55.2% of the vote, Pearce faced four rivals for the post and received criticism from many who blamed him for the party's poor showing.
Spinelli explained that efforts are being undertaken to be more inclusive and unite the party.
“Everyone has a voice and everyone has an opinion. However the strategy to get us there (to victory) is strong, and I am pretty excited,” she said.
