Spinelli in Roswell

Mari Trujillo Spinelli, secretary of the Republican Party of New Mexico, speaks to the Chaves County Federated Republican Women Wednesday at the Roswell Convention Center.

 Alex Ross Photo

Despite internal divides and scant gains in November's midterm elections in New Mexico, a top official with the state Republican Party says she is optimistic about her party's prospects moving forward.

“I would say don't give into media hype, don't get down. It's all a matter of perspective. We are going in the right direction,” Mari Trujillo Spinelli, secretary of the Republican Party of New Mexico, told an audience in Roswell.