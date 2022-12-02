Nearly a month after November's midterm elections, Republicans from across New Mexico will meet in Las Cruces this weekend to select their new party chair.
The party will hold its biennial state convention Saturday, where a total of about 500 delegates from New Mexico's 33 counties will select new party officers.
It's all happening after the party faced a series of defeats in November. Following the midterm elections, Democrats remained firmly in control of the state government in Santa Fe. Since 2019, they have held every statewide office and large majorities in both legislative chambers.
More disheartening for the Republican ranks was the defeat of U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, the only Republican member of the state's Congressional delegation. Herrell lost the seat to Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat and former Las Cruces city councilor by about 1,342 votes.
Contenders for the party chair position are current Chair Steve Pearce; Robert Aragon, a former 1st Vice Chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico; Sarah Jane Allen, a Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Bernalillo; conservative radio talk show host Eddy Aragon; and Rodney L. Tahe, a legislative advisor to the Navajo Nation.
Eddy Aragon
Eddy Aragon made an unsuccessful run for state party chair in 2020 and decided to run again this year following the midterm elections when he received a series of phone calls from people urging him to do so. “I ran because people wanted leadership and I am good at organizing and getting stuff done,” he said.
The 47-year-old Aragon is the host of a radio show and also owns an Albuquerque radio station that airs nationally syndicated conservative radio personalities. In the past he made an unsuccessful run for the Republican nomination for Congress and lost a race last year for Albuquerque mayor.
Now, Eddy Aragon said he wants to see his party be competitive in New Mexico. Moving forward, he says there needs to be a hyper-focus on getting the Republican message out and concentrating on where the party can have victories and build up its strength over time.
“I'm not saying we're going to be growing the party in every part of the state because you just can't. But I think the idea is to win three seats in the Senate in 2024 and four seats in the House in 2024,” he said speaking of the state houses.
Sarah Jane Allen
A wife and a mother of four, Sarah Jane Allen, 48, spent much of her early life living on a farm in Alberta, Canada. As a teenager, she got her American citizenship and later moved to New Mexico. It was opposition to the public health orders issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that Allen said got her active in politics.
“I really felt that my agency was removed, mainly because the current governor and her emergency powers limited my ability to choose for my family and for myself and my husband,” she said.
Allen then went on to help in city council and school board elections and founded the Bernalillo County Chapter of Mom's 4 Liberty, a conservative advocacy group related to parents and education. She has been 1st Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Bernalillo County since last December.
She said that if elected, she wants to have better communications between the state and local Republicans, as well as to invest in more early voting and voting registration efforts. “We need to get more voters out for the early voting and also the absentee. We have to hit it on all fronts,” she said.
Robert Aragon
For decades, Robert Aragon has been involved in New Mexico politics, beginning his political career as a Democrat in the New Mexico Senate. A self-described “runaway Democrat," he decided to leave the party because he believes they have gone too far out of the mainstream.
“They do not connect anymore with the working families of New Mexico,” he said. An attorney, Robert Aragon, 65, held a variety of civic positions including as chair of the Republican Party of Bernalillo County; 1st Vice Chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico and as a former member of the Eastern New Mexico State University Board of Regents.
Robert Aragon notes if the party is going to change course it must do something different. Republicans, he added, must do more to appeal to a broad cross-section of voters, especially Hispanics and people under 40.
“Part of it is making sure we are part of the community and letting them know who and what we are. That our goals, our visions and our hopes are in line with theirs,” he said.
Steve Pearce
A 75-year-old Hobbs resident, Vietnam veteran and former business owner, Perace has held the party chair position since 2019. He represented New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District from 2003 to 2009, and then again from 2011 to 2019. He was his party's nominee in unsuccessful bids for the U.S. Senate in 2008 and governor in 2018.
In an interview with the Roswell Daily Record, Pearce defended his tenure as party chair. He has in the past talked about having an active presence in parts of state where Republicans often do not campaign. He has touted opening campaign offices for the party in high minority areas.
As for the lack of victories this year, Pearce said the objective is to turn New Mexico red, but explains that will be a longterm effort. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans, and while Pearce said it could take a while, other former Democratic strongholds such as Florida and Arkansas that have now become staunchly Republican show that it can be done.
“We can do it here. I've talked to the people there who've accomplished this. They say it is a long-term project. You can't switch leaders every two years and get it done. You've got to have patience, dedication to registering voters and convincing Democrats, the conservative Democrats that they are more in line with Republicans than with their own party,” Pearce said.
He added part of the reason for Republicans' poor performance this year was due to the new congressional maps approved by the Legislature last year. He noted that changes to the boundaries of the New Mexico 2nd Congressional District transformed that district from what was predominately Republican to one that leans Democratic. The party has filed a lawsuit to get those maps thrown out. That case will be heard by the New Mexico Supreme Court in January.
Pearce added that even when the party did not win some legislative seats this cycle, Republicans did narrow the gap in several.
He notes that in House District 36, this year Democrats carried the seat there by 4 points, compared to 12 points four years earlier. The same was true, he said, in House District 17 where the Democrats margin of victory went from 30 points over the Republican in 2018 to six points last year.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com
