US Rep. Melanie Ann Stansbury (D-NM-1)

Melanie Stansbury was the only "No" vote in New Mexico's congressional delegation, describing the final debt ceiling deal as a “GOP ransom note” and vowing to work to eliminate the practice of voting to raise the debt ceiling at all.

 Submitted Photo

Legislation to suspend the nation's borrowing limit and pare back federal spending cleared the U.S. Senate Thursday with the tepid support of both of New Mexico's senators.

The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 advanced out of the Senate, 63-36.