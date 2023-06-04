Legislation to suspend the nation's borrowing limit and pare back federal spending cleared the U.S. Senate Thursday with the tepid support of both of New Mexico's senators.
The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 advanced out of the Senate, 63-36.
President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Saturday before a Monday deadline that could have triggered an unprecedented default on U.S. debt obligations and sent shock waves through the global economy.
Among other things, the U.S. Treasury Department says those obligations include Social Security and Medicare payments, interest on the debt, military salaries and tax rebates.
In a Friday night address to the nation, Biden called passage of the deal "very good news for the American people."
New Mexico Democratic Sens. Ben Ray Lujan and Martin Heinrich were among those who backed the legislation on final passage.
“With the passage of this legislation, Americans can get back to their lives without worry that the economy could collapse,” Lujan said.
Heinrich said the bill was not what he wanted to see, but that it is the best that can be done in a divided government.
“We can't let the perfect be the enemy of the possible — especially when our entire economy is on the line,” Heinrich explained.
The Senate moved on the bill the day after the U.S. House of Representatives approved it, 314-117.
The vote was a climax to nearly six months of drama, discussion and demands that consumed Washington and put the economy on edge.
Initially, Biden had called for Congress to suspend the nation's $31.4 trillion debt, commonly known as the debt ceiling, without preconditions. House Republicans ruled out doing so, unless such an authorization was accompanied by spending cuts, and included provisions that rolled back large swaths of the agenda Biden and Democrats had enacted into law during the past two years.
A deal seemed elusive until Memorial Day weekend when Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy brokered an agreement that raises the debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025, while also curtailing federal spending and putting in place caps on non-defense discretionary spending for the next decade.
The compromise that emerged suspends the debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025, curtails federal mandatory spending, and enacts some spending caps. The Congressional Budget Office projects the agreement will reduce federal spending by about $1.5 trillion over the 2023 to 2033 time frame.
Democrats throughout discussions accused House Republicans of engaging in a dangerous game of brinksmanship that could imperil the global economy and lead to a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.
“We are here because Republicans are holding Americans, hostage, by refusing to pay America's bills,” U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM-03) said during a Tuesday meeting of the House Rules Committee. The committee ultimately voted 7 to 6 to send the legislation to the House floor. Leger Fernández, along with the committees three other Democrats joined two Republicans in voting against it.
Throughout recent months, Leger Fernández and most Democrats voiced outrage at Republican demands, maintaining the only acceptable outcome was a clean debt ceiling increase, and those demanding cuts of jeopardizing the world economy.
“Normally hostage-taking is a criminal act. In this instance, it is an act against the American people,” she said.
Leger Fernández has accused Republicans of inconsistency, pointing out that when former president Donald Trump, a Republican, was in the White House, the debt ceiling was raised on three different occasions without corresponding reductions in spending.
On Wednesday night though, Leger Fernández moved to send the bill to the Senate, arguing that it was far more preferable to either default, or the Cut, Save, and Grow Act of 2023, which would have imposed cuts of $9.6 billion between 2023 and 2033, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
“I voted for this legislation because it prevents economic catastrophe, rejects the cruelest proposals, and protects investments for our communities,” Leger Fernández said in a press release.
Before it came to the House floor, U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-02) indicated he would support the compromise, seeing it as the least worst option. However, he expressed concern about some portions of the bill, such as stricter work requirements for some individuals who receive food and income assistance from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF).
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that under current law, adults under 50 who do not live with any dependent child must work or attend a work training program for at least 80 hours a month to be eligible for SNAP benefits. Those work requirements under the legislation would now apply to adults up to age 54 who do not live with dependent children.
In some instances under existing law, states can waive those requirements for recipients. Under the debt ceiling deal, those waivers would be limited. But several groups would be exempt from the new rules, including the homeless, military veterans and individuals aged 18 to 24 who were in foster care when they turned 18. All those changes would expire in 2030.
Proponents of the amended requirements claim the changes will send more people back into the workforce and help businesses alleviate the current workforce shortage. But Vasquez said in his district, one in four children live in poverty and that their households depend heavily on such programs.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, the changes to SNAP benefits, including the exempt groups, would increase spending on SNAP benefits by $2.1 billion over the next decade.
Vasquez also criticized permitting reforms in the bill that would speed up the construction and completion of energy infrastructure projects. He alleged that as written, the permitting changes would gut key environmental protections, favors the fossil fuel industry, and erects barriers to renewable energy projects.
“This bill picks energy development winners and losers, and that's at the expense of taking strong climate action, potential jobs, and economic development that we should prioritize,” Vasquez said.
For U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-01), the final agreement was not good enough to win her backing. In a press release after the House vote, she described it as a “GOP ransom note.”
“New Mexicans depend on clean water, clean air, and vital nutrition programs. I voted to defend these programs and will continue to fight for our communities and to eliminate the archaic debt ceiling hurdle so that extremists can never use it to hold our country hostage again,” Stansbury said.
Although the final deal received support from both sides of the political aisle, it also faced opposition. Specifically, 46 Democrats and 71 Republicans voted against it.
Many Republicans assailed the deal for not doing enough to reduce federal spending.
But Steve Pearce, chair of the Republican Party of New Mexico and himself a former Congressman, said offered the best the party could get.
“This negotiation is not perfect, but without it, Democrats would lead our nation into an inflation crisis which could end with the U.S. losing our position as the world's reserve currency,” Pearce told the Roswell Daily Record Thursday in an email asking about his reaction to the bill.
