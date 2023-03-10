Nine days before the end of the current legislative session, at least three bills related to firearms inched closer to passage in the New Mexico Legislature Wednesday, one garnering broad support while the others moved forward along partisan lines.
The latest developments come as the Democratic-controlled legislature and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham make such laws a key component of a larger push to address public safety.
On Wednesday, two bills moved out of the New Mexico House Judiciary Committee, one to outlaw firearms at polling places during elections, and another targeting individuals who knowingly buy or otherwise give a gun to a convicted felon.
Lawmakers on a party-line 5 to 4 vote sent Senate Bill 44 out of Committee. All Democrats supported it while the panel's four Republicans stood in opposition. Last month, the New Mexico Senate passed the bill 28 to 9.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe) and House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski (D-Santa Fe) sponsored the legislation. If enacted it would make it a petty misdemeanor with a sentence of up to six months in prison to carry a firearm within 100 feet of any polling place on Election Day or when early voting is underway.
Exemptions are for the law enforcement officers operating in their official capacity or security personnel who receive authorization from local governments.
Speaking to the committee, Szczepanski said the bill is in response to constituents of hers who work as poll workers and told her they are worried about the presence of guns at voting locations. Currently, firearms are not allowed in polling places housed inside schools. The bill holds all voting locations to that same standard.
“What this does is just bring that law into alignment with all other polling places,” Szcepanski told the committee.
Similar laws are in place in 12 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Voting rights advocates say it is needed in a climate of partisan strife, surging political violence and mass shootings.
“We have to feel safe in our polling places, we need to protect our election workers and citizens who are trying to vote,” Meredith Machen of the League of Woman Voters told the committee during the public comment portion of the hearing.
Representatives from some voting rights groups say the presence of an armed person at a voting location could not only lead to political violence but have a chilling effect on those who wish to cast a ballot.
Mason Graham of Common Cause New Mexico said in the last election his organization received a report from someone who allegedly saw a person with a firearm inside a polling place, something Graham alleges amounts to voter intimidation.
“That voter could have decided to go to a different polling place or not vote at all based on that interaction,” Graham said.
Critics of the measure say it is overly broad, noting in many cases polling places are in malls or are near businesses, parking lots and other locations within that 100-foot zone. As a result, lawfully armed individuals could end up unknowingly violating the law.
“In Chaves County, I don't think we have a single polling place that doesn't have a road, a sidewalk, a business or something within a hundred feet of it,” said John Thoesen of Roswell. He added the proposal would do little to deter crime.
Others lamented an exception for those who possess a concealed carry license and cited past statements by personnel from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office who said secure ballot drop boxes would also be considered polling places, raising the specter that an armed individual who walks past them could be charged.
Concerns were expressed about what it could mean for local government employees with concealed carry licenses. Committee member Rep. Andrea Reeb (R-Clovis), a former District Attorney for the 9th Judicial District, said in Curry County, the Clerk's Office is a voting location and is located right next to her old office and the county commission chambers.
“That is concerning because the door to the clerk's office and the door to the DA's office are just right next door to each other,” she said.
Sponsors defended the 100-foot distance in the bill saying it is modeled after state law against electioneering — the display of signs, campaign buttons on apparel, literature or solicitation of votes — currently in place and enforced under state statute.
During the public comment period, June Parsons, a gun owner, said despite what she described as her strong support for the Second Amendment, she is for Senate Bill 44, saying even otherwise law-abiding armed citizens can indirectly or unintentionally intimidate others.
“We live in a society of good citizens, who are basically urban, who have never handled a gun, and they are inundated daily with gun violence, and there is no need to have a gun in or near a polling place,” Parsons said.
Senate Bill 44 next heads to the floor of the New Mexico House for consideration.
Straw purchase ban
A second bill that came before that same committee won much broader support. With little discussion, the Committee Wednesday voted 9-0 to forward House Bill 306 out of to the House Floor.
The legislation is sponsored by Reeb, House Minority Leader Ryan Lane (R-Aztec) and Rep. Raymundo Lara (D-Chamborino).
Should it become law, the bill will make it a fourth-degree penalty punishable by up to 18 months incarceration to purchase or transfer to someone a firearm who is known to be a convicted felon or if they know the person is a convicted felon who plans to use or transfer the firearm to commit another crime.
Lara, in a press release after it passed the committee, lauded the Judiciary Committee for moving the bill closer towards becoming law, saying New Mexico crime is often driven by people who obtain, but should not have, access to firearms.
“Closing the current straw purchase loophole will help us keep guns out of the wrong hands and reduce violent crime by targeting those who enable criminals,” Lara said.
House Bill 306 now moves to the full House floor for a vote.
Bennie Hargrove bill
Consideration of those bills came the same day the New Mexico House of Representatives concurred to an amended version of House Bill 9, which would level penalties against parents and guardians of individuals who obtain a firearm not safely stored.
A press release from New Mexico House Democrats said the Chamber on a 34 to 28 vote moved to concur with changes made to it when it went to the Senate. The Senate voted 24 to 16 in favor of passage on March 2. The initial draft was approved by the House last month 37 to 32.
It now heads to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk where it awaits her signature.
House Bill 9, also known as the Bennie Hargrove law, is named after a teenager and Albuquerque middle school student shot to death by one of his classmates with an improperly stored firearm that belonged to his father.
Under the legislation, an adult who stores a firearm in a way that disregards the ability of a minor to access the weapon, which is later brandished or used in a way that doesn't lead to great bodily harm or death with be charged with the misdemeanor offense of negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor.
If the use of the gun by the child leads to death or great bodily harm, that adult will be charged with negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, great bodily harm or death, a fourth-degree felony.
One of the bill's sponsors, Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque), in the press release said that House Bill 9 is meant to address gun violence made possible through irresponsible storage of firearms.
“Keeping guns out of the reach of children is a simple and smart step we can take to keep children safe in their own homes, at schools, and in our communities,” she said.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.
