Objections to a Republican-backed border security bill, and the termination of a pandemic-era measure that allowed for swift removal of migrants from the U.S., sparked a torrent of reaction from New Mexico elected officials, candidates and political leaders.
The discussion about the situation along the 1,951 miles of border that the U.S. shares with Mexico, comes after the expiration of the public health rule known as Title 42. The policy enacted in March 2020 by the Trump administration under the guise of containing the spread of COVID-19, allowed for the rapid expulsion of migrants from the U.S. by denying them asylum hearings.
Court rulings left the policy intact, but following last week's end to the national pandemic emergency, the authority to deny asylum hearings also ended.
On Tuesday, New Mexico Democratic Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan unveiled legislation that would appropriate $7.9 billion to increase personnel, technology and the capacity of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to address a flood of asylum-seekers.
“Title 42 ending will have undeniable impacts, and it is vital that our local, state, and non-governmental organizations in New Mexico are fully equipped with the federal resources needed to ensure an orderly and humane process at the border,” Heinrich said.
A press release about the bill said other provisions of the legislation will enhance penalties for such border-related crimes as human trafficking, bulk-cash smuggling, monitoring and releasing movement of law enforcement agencies, and damaging fences or other equipment along the border. The bill would also streamline both access to lawful pathways for entry into the country and the removal of migrants who come in illegally.
“This legislation is crucial to help ensure that border communities and DHS are prepared to handle an influx of migrants at the border,” Lujan said.
On Sunday, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas claimed encounters on the southern border have dropped by 50% since Title 42 ended.
Republicans have largely blamed the record number of border crossings prior to the lifting of Title 42on the Biden administration.
“If Biden wants to end this crisis, he needs to secure the border, enforce the law and reverse the policies put in place that started this crisis to begin with,” a post on the Facebook page of the Republican Party of New Mexico said Thursday before Title 42 ended.
In a press release Thursday, Mayorkas insisted the federal government was prepared to deal with a rise in illegal entries and asylum claims, pushing back against the narrative that the southwestern border is open.
Mayorkas said going forward, non-citizens who enter the U.S. in areas other than ports of entry are not using a legal pathway and will be presumed ineligible for asylum. They will then be removed if it is found they are not in the country on a legally.
He added that thousands of contractors, troops and asylum officers have already been deployed to augment Border Patrol agents stationed on the border. The release added the Biden administration will invoke Title 8, a provision of immigration law, which allows for stiffer penalties on those who enter the United States unlawfully. That includes a minimum five-year ban on legal reentry into the U.S. and possible criminal prosecution.
Republicans responded Thursday to the expiration of Title 42 by advancing House Bill 2, also known as the Secure Our Border Act of 2023, out of the U.S. House of Representatives. It passed 219 to 213, with all but two Republicans backing it, and Democrats uniformly against it. The measure stands little chance of amassing the 60 votes needed to get out of the U.S. Senate.
House Bill 2, among other things, would require the Department of Homeland Security resume construction of a wall along the southwest border, the central plank of immigration policy during the Trump administration, and now a continued rallying cry among Republicans.
Other provisions would prohibit migrants from being processed anywhere other then at ports of entry, add a conviction for driving while intoxicated, great bodily harm or death to the list of offenses for which someone can be denied asylum, and block states from imposing licensing requirements on detention facilities that house unaccompanied minors.
The bill would also mandate that employers utilize an electronic verification system to ensure potential employees are authorized to legally work in the U.S.
Republican Party of New Mexico Chair Steve Pearce in a press release Thursday, denounced the state's three-member, all-Democratic House delegation for voting against House Bill 2, accusing them of standing against the bill “to score political points.”
“These representatives missed a great opportunity to come together and show they stand with our New Mexican border communities, which are strained for resources in dealing with this crisis,” Pearce said.
All three New Mexico lawmakers in the House defended their stance against the bill.
U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-1) in a press release called the legislation the “Child Deportation Act,” arguing it would subject unaccompanied minors in federal custody to some of the most stringent detention policies and make it easier for them to be deported. She noted the law prohibits federal money for non-governmental organizations that provide assistance, including shelter, to asylum-seekers.
“New Mexicans know that our multicultural heritage and our immigrant communities are our strength. I voted against a bill that violates our fundamental values and worsens the humanitarian crisis at the border,” Stansbury said.
Additionally, she pointed to a report on the website of the American Farm Bureau, which says mandating use of an electronic verification system to check the legal status of workers could have dire consequences for agriculture operations who are dependent on migrants for much of their labor force. Such a requirement, the website warns, could lead to a $60 billion drop in production and cause food prices to spike by as much as 6%.
U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM-3) in a tweet assailed House Bill 2 as something that will make conditions on the border worse. Like most in her party, she called for a more comprehensive approach to tackling the issue.
“Instead, let's work together to create real reforms, improve security and provide a pathway to citizenship,” Leger Fernandez said.
U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM-2), whose district includes 180 miles of border with Mexico, called the bill extreme and unrealistic.
He notes that House Bill 2 does not have a pathway to citizenship or authorization for workers who meet even the most rigorous standards. A child of immigrants who spent part of his childhood in Mexico, Vasquez said the proposal “falls woefully short of who we are as Americans and what we're capable of.”
“I believe in keeping our borders safe — and I also believe in an orderly, humane, and functional process for those seeking asylum or petitioning for residency in this country. This bill does neither,” Vasquez said.
He faulted Republicans for rejecting two amendments he offered to the bill.
One amendment would have appropriated $305 million for the Department of Homeland Security to identify and deploy inspection technology to detect illegal drugs, such as Fentanyl. Per the Department of Homeland Security, 90% of Fentanyl intercepted at the border is trafficked in vehicles at U.S. ports of entry.
The second proposal was one meant to authorize a Governmental Accountability Office report to look at aspects of a visa program.
In a sign immigration, and the situation on the southern border, will be paramount in next year's competitive race in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, Vasquez's likely general election challenger, former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-2), decried his vote.
Herrell, who was unseated by Vasquez in November by 1,350 votes, accused the first-term congressman of siding with “Washington insiders over New Mexico.”
“He chose to prioritize his dangerous open borders agenda over the safety of hardworking New Mexico families,” Herrell said.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.