Mexico Title 42 Immigration Asylum

A Venezuelan migrant's makeshift tent is made from a U.S. flag, set up on a bank of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday, May 12, 2023, a day after pandemic-related asylum restrictions called Title 42 were lifted.

 Fernando Llano/AP Photo

Objections to a Republican-backed border security bill, and the termination of a pandemic-era measure that allowed for swift removal of migrants from the U.S., sparked a torrent of reaction from New Mexico elected officials, candidates and political leaders.

The discussion about the situation along the 1,951 miles of border that the U.S. shares with Mexico, comes after the expiration of the public health rule known as Title 42. The policy enacted in March 2020 by the Trump administration under the guise of containing the spread of COVID-19, allowed for the rapid expulsion of migrants from the U.S. by denying them asylum hearings.