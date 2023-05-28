Diana Velazco, Youth Librarian Assistant at the Roswell Public Library, has a warm smile. She welcomes people, especially children. She makes the library feel like your favorite faux fur beanbag chair, comfortable and soft.
“Kids are sensory. They need to touch and feel,” Velazco said. She uses stickers to inspire children to write a story; she packs plastic eggs with rice to make a music shaker.
“I always tell the children, this is yours,” Velazco said. She spread her arms toward the books and the mural that features a nursery rhyme she penned herself, Spanish words related to Roswell and water, the black script wavy like the flow of a river.
“I tell the parents to create good memories here,” she said. “So we can bring in the next generation.” Velazco uses music and crafts at her Mother Goose reading programs, featured in Spanish on Tuesdays at 5 p.m.
Events at the library are ongoing, and beginning this Tuesday, children, teens and adults can register for the summer reading program.
Prizes for checking out and reading books include Whataburger and Dion’s gift cards and cellophane-wrapped prizes on display at the entrance of the library, including a stuffed white cat wearing a pink bow and a box of pastel-colored sidewalk chalk.
To kick off the summer program, on Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m., special guest Poet Laureate Lauren Camp will join the Wonders on Wheels (WOW) program from the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.
The “Museum on the Move” will park in front of the Roswell Public Library and Poet Laureate Lauren Camp will converse with members of the public.
Enid Costley, Director of the Library, is thrilled to be welcoming such an important figure to the Roswell community. “I mean, how many times do you get to meet the Poet Laureate?” she asked rhetorically. Her excitement was evident in her smile.
Camp will write and hearten others to write an ekphrastic poem inspired by one of the artworks on display in the WOW museum.
Ekphrasis is a style of writing sparked by a visual piece of art, usually a painting or sculpture.
“How do you feel about the art?” Costley asked. “What does the art inspire?” Participants can use their emotional reactions and reflections to write a poem.
For example, participants can meet and write about Freckles, a marionette made by the artist Gustave Baumann (1881-1971). Other art by Baumann will be on display in addition to pieces selected by the New Mexico Museum of Art.
“I would encourage people to ask a question about the art to learn the story and history behind it,” Costley said.
She listed some possible questions: “What is the puppet made of?” and “Why is this piece of art important to New Mexico?”
Costley realized the importance of asking a question at the last WOW event. “I started asking questions,” she said. “And what I realized is the piece of art has a story. Those pictures and items were deliberately picked.”
The kick-off to the summer reading program is free, as are all the events at the library this summer. “I hope they come out with a wow!” Costley said. The event will include snow cones and swag bags.
Poet Laureate Lauren Camp will write a poem for the library after Tuesday’s celebration. “Whatever happens here will be included in a poem and we’ll get a copy of it,” Costley said. “Isn’t that just the most fantastic thing in the world?”
The summer reading program at the Roswell Public Library includes prizes for every 10 books children check out; preschool programs, puppetry, music, STEM events, teen movie nights and more.
For further information, you can visit the library’s website or drop by and talk with any of the friendly, approachable librarians, including Diana Velazco, who will hook you up with some cool stickers and invite you to create a story.
