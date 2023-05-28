Celebration of Poetry and Reading at the Roswell Public Library

Roswell Public Library Director Enid Costley and Youth Librarian Assistant Diana Velazco bookend some of the prizes for this summer's reading program.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Diana Velazco, Youth Librarian Assistant at the Roswell Public Library, has a warm smile. She welcomes people, especially children. She makes the library feel like your favorite faux fur beanbag chair, comfortable and soft.

“Kids are sensory. They need to touch and feel,” Velazco said. She uses stickers to inspire children to write a story; she packs plastic eggs with rice to make a music shaker.