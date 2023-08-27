The New Mexico Supreme Court late Friday extended the deadline for when New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court must issue its findings in a challenge to the state's congressional map.
The justices issued an amended order changing the deadline for when a final order must be issued in the case from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6.
Per the order, “the District Court shall all actions to resolve this matter no later than October 6, 2023, including entry of a final, appealable order, which shall set forth the courts findings of facts and conclusions of law.”
New Mexico's Supreme Court set the Oct. 1 deadline in July when they ruled that a suit against the state's congressional map could be heard in a lower court.
Plaintiffs, including the Republican Party of New Mexico, Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings and others, filed a suit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and leaders of the Legislature for adopting reshaped congressional districts, which they argue dilute Republican votes and represent illegal political gerrymandering that violates the state Constitution's Equal Protection Clause.
A three-day bench trial in the case is scheduled to begin Sept. 27 in Lovington to determine whether lawmakers intentionally altered boundaries to crack communities of interest to prevent them from electing a candidate of their choice.
For example, under the new map, Chaves County, traditionally located entirely in the 2nd Congressional District, is now divided between all three of the state's districts.