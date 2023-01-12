NM-Congressional-Map

New Mexico's current three-district Congressional map.

 Graphic by Clarke Condé

New Mexico Supreme Court Justices heard arguments but declined to rule Monday on a challenge to the state's new congressional map, and whether or not New Mexico courts can weigh in on claims of partisan gerrymandering.

Chief Justice Shannon Bacon said given the seriousness of the issues presented and the fact the next congressional elections are not until 2024, the justices did not feel the need to immediately reach a decision.